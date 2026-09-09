Advertisement

Yamal, Mbappe, Kane sidelined as Chelsea legend Petr Cech makes Ballon d'Or prediction

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:47 - 09 September 2026
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has overlooked Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal while predicting the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or.
Advertisement

The Ballon d'Or debate has dominated the airwaves in recent days as the award draws closer, with several fans, ex-players and pundits sharing their opinions.

Advertisement

Petr Cech, who remains one of the best keepers of all time, was asked by Kalshi Sports to name his recipient for football's ultimate individual prize.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal shot-stopper responded;

Advertisement

"The winner of the Ballon d'Or? That's a good question, but I think Messi has a good chance."

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

Cech's comments come at a time when the conversation around the award is heating up.

Mbappe, Harry Kane and Yamal enjoyed incredible campaigns, respectively, with Yamal, in particular, claiming the World Cup with Spain, and Mbappé vocally campaigning for his own candidacy.

Advertisement

However, Cech is not alone in backing Messi; French icon Zinedine Zidane supported Cech's stance in a recent interview.

"I would vote for Messi 100 times. I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old."

Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago
Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago

Despite playing in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi’s international heroics maintain his relevance on football's grandest stage.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old registered an incredible eight goals and four assists at the World Cup in the United States, driving Argentina back to the final.

Current betting odds frame Messi as an outside contender, but as journalists vote, anything can happen, especially after such an explosive World Cup run.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Falconets receive major boost as Benfica star Janet Akekoromowei joins squad in Poland
Football
09.09.2026
Falconets receive major boost as Benfica star Janet Akekoromowei joins squad in Poland
‘Boniface is mentally depressed’ — Concern for Super Eagles star rises after cryptic Instagram post
Super Eagles
09.09.2026
‘Boniface is mentally depressed’ — Concern for Super Eagles star rises after cryptic Instagram post
'They are missing that ingredient' – Former Arsenal midfielder doubts Gunner's Champions League hopes
Premier League
09.09.2026
'They are missing that ingredient' – Former Arsenal midfielder doubts Gunner's Champions League hopes
'He is a genius' - Barcelona president names 2026 Ballon d'Or winner
Football
09.09.2026
'He is a genius' - Barcelona president names 2026 Ballon d'Or winner
Yamal, Mbappe, Kane sidelined as Chelsea legend Petr Cech makes Ballon d'Or prediction
Football
09.09.2026
Yamal, Mbappe, Kane sidelined as Chelsea legend Petr Cech makes Ballon d'Or prediction
Austin Eguavoen|| Imago
Super Eagles
09.09.2026
Eguavoen’s appointment shows that Nigerian football will never make it