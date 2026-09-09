Yamal, Mbappe, Kane sidelined as Chelsea legend Petr Cech makes Ballon d'Or prediction

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has overlooked Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal while predicting the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or.

The Ballon d'Or debate has dominated the airwaves in recent days as the award draws closer, with several fans, ex-players and pundits sharing their opinions.

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Petr Cech, who remains one of the best keepers of all time, was asked by Kalshi Sports to name his recipient for football's ultimate individual prize.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal shot-stopper responded;

🚨🎙️ Petr Čech on who will win the Ballon d’Or:



“I think Messi has a good chance of winning it.” pic.twitter.com/snaVJ9Yvik — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 9, 2026

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"The winner of the Ballon d'Or? That's a good question, but I think Messi has a good chance."

Lionel Messi || Imago

Cech's comments come at a time when the conversation around the award is heating up.

Mbappe, Harry Kane and Yamal enjoyed incredible campaigns, respectively, with Yamal, in particular, claiming the World Cup with Spain, and Mbappé vocally campaigning for his own candidacy.

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However, Cech is not alone in backing Messi; French icon Zinedine Zidane supported Cech's stance in a recent interview.

"I would vote for Messi 100 times. I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old."

Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago

Despite playing in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi’s international heroics maintain his relevance on football's grandest stage.

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The 39-year-old registered an incredible eight goals and four assists at the World Cup in the United States, driving Argentina back to the final.