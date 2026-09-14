Report: Rift forms between Mbappe and Dembele after Ballon d'Or comments

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are reportedly at odds following recent comments made around the Ballon d'Or.

An alleged rift has developed between teammates and friends Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé following controversial comments made by the Real Madrid forward regarding the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

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​The friction reportedly stems from a recent interview where Mbappé actively campaigned for himself to win the prestigious award ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London.

​Mbappé dismisses recent winners

​During the interview, the 27-year-old claimed that only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were superior to him among recent Ballon d'Or recipients.

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​The statement served as an indirect slight toward Dembélé, who secured the 2025 Ballon d'Or following his performances for Paris Saint-Germain.

​"My idea of the Ballon d'Or comes from the Messi and Ronaldo era - you don't give it to ordinary players; you give it to players who are different," Mbappé stated. ​"There was no player better than me.”

​Dembélé rejects 'chosen one' label

​Mbappé also described himself as "the chosen one" who reached the top immediately, while characterising Dembélé as someone who had a "different journey" to success due to injuries.

​Dembélé responded to the remarks on Sunday following Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 victory over Brest.

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​"I was never the chosen one; I worked hard and was rewarded with a great year at Paris," Dembélé stated. “This year we will see; I'm following it without pressure.”

​Rothen criticises Mbappé's ego

​The alleged fractured relationship has spooked the French football fanbase, given the pair's longstanding friendship and shared history representing the national team.

​French broadcaster Jérôme Rothen reported on the developing rift during his RMC programme Rothen s'enflamme, harshly criticising Mbappé's calculated communication.