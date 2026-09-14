'You can't replace Neymar' - Carlo Ancelotti says Neymar is irreplaceable as Brazil enters new era

Ancelotti has hailed Neymar as an “irreplaceable player” following the star forward's retirement from international football.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has paid a glowing tribute to Neymar, describing the legendary forward as an “irreplaceable player” as the Selecao prepares for life without their iconic No. 10.

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Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago

The Italian manager admitted replacing one of Brazil's greatest-ever talents will be one of the toughest challenges facing the national team following Neymar's retirement from international football.

Why Ancelotti took Neymar to the World Cup

The Brazil boss defended his decision to select Neymar ahead of younger attacking options, including Chelsea forward João Pedro, insisting the veteran had earned his place through his exceptional ability.

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“He deserved to be there because of his quality,” Ancelotti told CNN Esportes.

However, Neymar's final World Cup campaign was cut short by a knee injury that restricted him to just 37 minutes across three matches, before he later confirmed his retirement from international duty.

Asked how Brazil plans to move forward without its record-breaking star, Ancelotti delivered an emotional verdict on Neymar's legacy.

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“Neymar has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team,” Ancelotti said.

The veteran coach believes replacing the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is simply impossible.

He added, “Neymar cannot be replaced because he was an extraordinary and unique talent. So, an irreplaceable player.”

With Neymar's international career now over, Brazil enters a transition period under Ancelotti's leadership as the coach looks to build a new generation capable of restoring the country's dominance.

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The five-time world champions will use the upcoming international window to continue that rebuilding process with two matches against Australia.