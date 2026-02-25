Header Navigation
Open Flyout Menu
Home
Close Flyout Menu
Livescore
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Football
Nigerian
Super Eagles
NPFL
Super Falcons
International Clubs
Premier League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
LaLiga
International
AFCON 2025
World Cup
Women's World Cup
Basketball
Tennis
Boxing
Athletics
Betting
Guides
Tips & Prediction
Bookmaker Review
Top Betting Sites
Games
Promo Codes
Match Previews
Latest News
Close Flyout Menu
Usuario
Latest News
Live Now
Open Flyout Menu
Home
Close Flyout Menu
Livescore
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Football
Nigerian
Super Eagles
NPFL
Super Falcons
International Clubs
Premier League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
LaLiga
International
AFCON 2025
World Cup
Women's World Cup
Basketball
Tennis
Boxing
Athletics
Betting
Guides
Tips & Prediction
Bookmaker Review
Top Betting Sites
Games
Promo Codes
Match Previews
Latest News
Close Flyout Menu
Usuario
Latest News
Live Now
Home
Football
Nigerian
Super Eagles
NPFL
Super Falcons
View All
International Clubs
Premier League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
LaLiga
View All
International
AFCON 2025
World Cup
Women's World Cup
View All
Basketball
Tennis
Boxing
Athletics
Betting
Guides
Tips & Prediction
Bookmaker Review
Top Betting Sites
Games
Promo Codes
Match Previews
Latest News
Live Now
Home
Football
Nigerian
Super Eagles
NPFL
Super Falcons
View All
International Clubs
Premier League
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
LaLiga
View All
International
AFCON 2025
World Cup
Women's World Cup
View All
Basketball
Tennis
Boxing
Athletics
Betting
Guides
Tips & Prediction
Bookmaker Review
Top Betting Sites
Games
View All
Promo Codes
Match Previews
Latest News
Live Now
Advertisement
/
Pulse Sports
/
Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid vs Victor Osimhen Transfer: Who Gets the Bigger Move?
Advertisement
Pulse Sports
Ibrahim Adegoke
05:22 - 25 February 2026
Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid vs Victor Osimhen Transfer: Who Gets the Bigger Move?
Advertisement
More
Latest Videos
Videos
Previous
Pulse Sports
25.02.2026
Messi vs Ronaldo – Club Philosophy vs Player Influence Debate
Pulse Sports
25.02.2026
Best Soccer Players in the World Right Now
Pulse Sports
25.02.2026
Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid vs Victor Osimhen Transfer: Who Gets the Bigger Move?
Pulse Sports
13.01.2026
AFCON 2025: OSIMHEN AND THE SUPER EAGLES VS NIGERIAN FOOTBALL JOURNALISTS
Pulse Sports
12.10.2023
Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open: Day one leader, defending champion reactions
Pulse Sports
11.10.2023
Winning a fourth Uganda Golf Open is a necessity- Martha Babirye
Next