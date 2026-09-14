Jose Mourinho reacts to Yamal's Ballon d'Or claim

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho was asked about Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or claim.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho offered a blunt dismissal when questioned about claims made by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal regarding the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

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The Portuguese coach addressed the media on Monday, September 14, as the lobbying ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London continues to intensify.

Mourinho declines Yamal response

Mourinho was asked by a journalist to respond to Yamal's recent comments, in which the Spain international declared he was the most deserving candidate for the prestigious award.

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"I respect all the opinions, but I'm not gonna say anything," Mourinho stated.

"No comment," the 63-year-old added, shutting down further discussion regarding the Barcelona forward.

Jose Mourinho in training for Inter.

The aggressive Ballon d'Or campaign

The exchange highlights a growing trend of players, managers, and agents utilising media interviews to aggressively campaign for their respective Ballon d'Or candidates.

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Yamal recently framed the race as a two-man contest between himself and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

"I sincerely believe that there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I deserve it for what I've won," Yamal claimed.

The 19-year-old referenced his 2025/26 LALIGA and the Supercopa de España titles with Barcelona, alongside his 2026 FIFA World Cup victory with Spain.

Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, who also represents Mourinho, echoed those sentiments to bolster the winger's candidacy.

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Mbappé drives self-promotion

Despite his professional ties to Mendes, Mourinho has consistently used his platform as Real Madrid manager to push the agenda for Mbappé.

Mbappé himself has led the most aggressive public campaign, stating in recent interviews that his individual performances make him the most deserving winner.

The France international strengthened his case by scoring 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer, though his candidacy remains complicated by Real Madrid's trophyless 2025/26 campaign.

The vocal posturing from both the Yamal and Mbappé camps contrasts sharply with other leading candidates on the 30-man shortlist.

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