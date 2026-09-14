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Benjamin Fredrick: Boost for Eric Chelle as Brentford coach provides update on Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:27 - 14 September 2026
Benjamin Fredrick in a Brentford kit. (Photo Credit: Brentford/X)
Nigeria international Benjamin Fredrick is set for his first appearance as a Brenford first team player.
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Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has confirmed that Nigeria international defender Benjamin Fredrick is in line to make his long-awaited senior return during Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round fixture against Reading.

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The 21-year-old has endured a prolonged spell on the sidelines following a severe knee injury sustained in November 2025 and is now set for a return. 

Andrews details Fredrick's integration

Fredrick recently took significant steps in his recovery, returning to competitive action for the Brentford Under-21 squad in August 2026 after completing a gruelling nine-month rehabilitation process.

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Andrews addressed the media ahead of the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, confirming the club deliberately rested the defender over the weekend to finalise his senior integration.

“He hasn't had a lot of football but has come back in the last couple of weeks,” Andrews told reporters, per the BBC.

“We decided not to play him in the B team game on Sunday to make sure he was in the right place to be available for our game against Reading. I anticipate he'll be involved.”

Brentford demonstrate faith

The impending return against League One side Reading on September 15 follows a show of faith from the West London club.

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Despite his extensive injury layoff, Brentford officially promoted Fredrick to the first-team squad and handed him a new contract in July 2026, shortly after Andrews was appointed head coach.

The promotion underscores the club's high evaluation of the central defender's talent and long-term potential at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Nigeria feel AFCON absence

Fredrick's return to full fitness will also serve as a major boost for the Nigerian national team.

The November 2025 knee injury cruelly ruled the defender out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

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The Super Eagles sorely missed Fredrick's defensive presence during the continental showpiece, as he had begun forming a formidable central defensive partnership with Fulham captain Calvin Bassey prior to his injury.

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