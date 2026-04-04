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Eric Chelle approves NFF meeting with €35m-rated EPL star to snub Italy for Nigeria

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:44 - 04 April 2026
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly set to hold talks to convince Brentford star Michael Kayode to switch his allegiance from Italy to the Super Eagles.
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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly given the green light for Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials to hold direct talks with Brentford right-back Michael Kayode.

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The meeting aims to persuade the 21-year-old defender, born in Italy to Nigerian parents, to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Super Eagles chasing Italy U-21 star Michael Kayode

Kayode, who joined Brentford permanently from Fiorentina in 2025 and is valued at 35 million euros, has impressed with his pace, physicality, energy, and trademark long throw-ins. Chelle sees him as a valuable addition ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago

According to ViolaNews, top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are preparing a direct meeting with the defender after receiving approval from Chelle.

The move comes after Kayode was recently snubbed by Italy senior team coach Gennaro Gattuso for the crucial 2026 World Cup play-off fixtures, despite his strong form in the Premier League.

Many expected the in-form full-back to earn his first senior call-up, but Gattuso opted for other players, including Atalanta youngster Marco Palestra.

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Brentford danger man Michael Kayode || Imago
Brentford danger man Michael Kayode || Imago

The omission sparked widespread calls in Italy for Kayode’s inclusion, with legend Gianluigi Buffon publicly urging Gattuso to secure the young talent before Nigeria could tempt him away. Instead, Kayode received a late call-up to Italy’s U21 squad under Silvio Baldini.

While Kayode has represented Italy at youth levels and previously expressed a dream to play for the Azzurri senior side, he remains eligible to switch to Nigeria since he has not yet earned a senior cap.

NFF sources indicate the first contacts with the player’s camp have been positive, with Chelle reportedly willing to travel to London for further discussions.

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