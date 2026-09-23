Gift Orban: Amedspor president reveals one condition to sign red-hot Super Eagles star

Gift Orban is just three goals away from completing a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig side Amedspor after a blistering start to the season.

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Orban has already scored seven goals and provided two assists in just six league appearances, making him the joint-top scorer in the Super Lig alongside Trabzonspor’s Mohamed Salah.

Amedspor president Nahit Eren has confirmed that the loan deal includes a mandatory purchase clause that will be activated once the striker reaches 10 league goals.

“We loaned Gift Orban for €500,000, not €1 million,” Eren said. “If he scores 10 goals, the mandatory purchase option will be activated.”

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The permanent transfer fee is set at €3 million, to be paid in instalments. Orban’s latest contribution came in Amedspor’s impressive 3-2 victory over Besiktas, where he scored and provided an assist to help the side go top of the table.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation in Turkey, continuing the goalscoring form that previously saw him shine at Gent and on loan at Hellas Verona.

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