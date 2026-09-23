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Gift Orban: Amedspor president reveals one condition to sign red-hot Super Eagles star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:14 - 23 September 2026
Gift Orban is just three goals away from completing a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig side Amedspor after a blistering start to the season.
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The Nigeria international joined the newly promoted club on loan from Hoffenheim in July and has been in sensational form.

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Orban has already scored seven goals and provided two assists in just six league appearances, making him the joint-top scorer in the Super Lig alongside Trabzonspor’s Mohamed Salah.

Amedspor president Nahit Eren has confirmed that the loan deal includes a mandatory purchase clause that will be activated once the striker reaches 10 league goals.

“We loaned Gift Orban for €500,000, not €1 million,” Eren said. “If he scores 10 goals, the mandatory purchase option will be activated.”

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The permanent transfer fee is set at €3 million, to be paid in instalments. Orban’s latest contribution came in Amedspor’s impressive 3-2 victory over Besiktas, where he scored and provided an assist to help the side go top of the table.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation in Turkey, continuing the goalscoring form that previously saw him shine at Gent and on loan at Hellas Verona.

Despite Orban's incredible form, there is no room for him in Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for the friendly against Russia and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

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However, the 24-year-old will be keen to carry on his fine form, not just to seal a permanent transfer but to return to the Super Eagles reckoning.

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