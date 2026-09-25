Nigeria vs Madagascar: Okoye dropped as Lookman heads Super Eagles likely XI

Not much is uncertain in Eric Chelle's expected line-up against Madagascar; however, he is expected to make significant calls in attack and between the sticks.

Nigeria are set to face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, September 21, 5 p.m. WAT, and manager Eric Chelle is expected to name a strong XI comprised of familiar faces.

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The Super Eagles start their journey towards Pamoja AFCON 2027 with a home clash against Bamea, and having learnt lessons from the failed World Cup qualification bid, Nigeria’s French-Malian gaffer is primed to put his best foot forward—at least from the available talent.

Nigeria vs Madagascar possible XI

After his reinstatement at Chippa United, excellent performances over the past two months, and Eric Chelle’s comments on Maduka Okoye, polarising shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali is expected to reassert his claim between the sticks.

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All indications suggest Premier League duo Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey will form a screen in front of him, flanked by the returning Ola Aina and Bruno Onyeamachi at fullback.

The trusted three of Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka should marshal the midfield given the absences of Alhassan Yusuf and Tochukwu Nnadi, which significantly limits Eric Chelle’s ability to tinker.

The front line is where things get interesting, or at least unpredictable. Victor Osimhen's absence leaves a question mark. However, while Taiwo Awoniyi was named as his direct replacement in the squad, Moses Simon is expected to take up the second-striker position, a role he has previously donned.

The Paris FC man, who has earned Chelle's explicit trust, could start alongside the established Akor Adams, with Ademola Lookman taking his familiar spot in the pocket behind the front two.

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

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Defence: Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyeamachi

Midfield: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Forward: Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams

The Okoye decision

Every selected player in Chelle's expected line-up is a guaranteed starter, save for Moses Simon, whose typical role is first-name-off-the-bench but would take a place in the XI given Osimhen's absence—by Pulse Sports speculations.

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However, that is not the case for the starting goalkeeper position. While Nwabali led Nigeria into the last two AFCON tournaments, he appeared to have lost his spot to Okoye, who shone during the ex-Enyimba man’s clubless stint.

Udinese’s goalie appears to have now lost accrued goodwill, after he was spotted partying with hip-hop star Cardi B in Milan while members of the Super Eagles squad were already camped.

“The goalkeeper is not here. His club asked me to allow him do some club-related activities and I agreed. Now, I have to manage the situation,” Chelle said in reaction to Okoye's absence.