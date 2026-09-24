Alaba joins Okoye as Udinese snap up 4-time Champions League winner

David Alaba is one of the highest-paid players in Real Madrid.

David Alaba is one of the highest-paid players in Real Madrid.

Udinese have signed four-time Champions League winner David Alaba on a free transfer until the end of the season. The Austrian defender joins Maduka Okoye in the Serie A

Udinese have added a huge dose of experience to their defence by signing four-time Champions League winner David Alaba, giving Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye a new high-profile teammate.

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The Serie A club have turned to the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich defender despite the transfer window being closed, with Alaba joining on a deal until the end of the season as Udinese look to address their defensive problems.

Alaba arrives with glittering CV

Alaba arrives in Italy with one of the most decorated résumés in European football.

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The Austria international has won the Champions League four times, lifted 10 Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and claimed two LaLiga crowns during his spell at Real Madrid. He also captained Austria at this year’s World Cup.

However, the 34-year-old has endured a difficult period with injuries. An anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee in December 2023 kept him out for more than a year, while further setbacks have limited his involvement since returning.

His five-year contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season, leaving him available as a free agent before Udinese stepped in.

The timing of the move is significant for the Italian club, who have lost their last three matches and conceded 11 goals in their opening five league games without keeping a clean sheet.

Udinese will hope Alaba’s experience can help stabilise a defence that has struggled badly at the start of the campaign.

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Alaba joins Udinese’s Nigerian-born contingent

Alaba’s move also gives the Austrian a familiar connection to Nigeria, with the defender born in Austria to a Nigerian father.

He will now share the Udinese dressing room with Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye, who is competing to establish himself as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Okoye was recently called up by Eric Chelle for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers but became the centre of controversy after being spotted with American rapper Cardi B after Nigeria’s camp had opened.

The goalkeeper was subsequently seen with the music star in Milan, prompting criticism from Nigerian fans and media.

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Chelle later clarified that Okoye had received permission to remain away from camp after Udinese requested that he attend to club-related activities.