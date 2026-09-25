Barcelona chief explains why they signed Jesus instead of Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona's sporting chief Deco provided some insight into their decision against signing Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has detailed the club's aborted summer pursuit of Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez, explaining that the Catalan side immediately halted their interest after being informed the striker was not for sale.

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The aborted Lautaro approach

During Barcelona's extensive summer search for attacking reinforcements, Martínez emerged as a primary target to lead Hansi Flick's forward line.

However, Deco confirmed that the club never initiated direct contact with the Argentine or his representatives after Inter Milan's hierarchy unequivocally rejected the prospect of a transfer.

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"It's true that at one point, among the strikers we were evaluating and considering capable of playing for Barça, Lautaro was one of the players we were following," Deco stated at the Portugal Football Summit on September 24.

Lautaro Martinez for Inter || Imago

"But when our president spoke with Inter's leadership and they clearly told him the player wasn't for sale, we respected their decision and didn't bring it up again."

The former midfielder emphasised that Barcelona sought to operate transparently, seemingly addressing the accusations of underhanded tactics levied against them by Atlético during their pursuit of Alvarez.

"Lautaro is a symbol of Inter, and we have tremendous respect for that. For me, he's a fantastic, exceptional player," Deco added.

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🚨 Barça director Deco explains the reality around Lautaro Martínez deal.



“Lautaro is a symbol of Inter, and we have tremendous respect for that. For me, he's a fantastic, exceptional player”.



"He's an icon, a legend of Inter, and even today, he's their captain. Out of respect… pic.twitter.com/iicUncQWaY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2026

"He's an icon, a legend of Inter, and even today, he's their captain. Out of respect for the player and the club, when Inter let us know they weren't willing to negotiate, we stopped pushing and didn't discuss it further."

The failed Álvarez pursuit

The failed inquiry for Martínez was part of a broader, complicated striker search that saw Barcelona repeatedly frustrated in the transfer market.

Deco's primary target throughout the summer was Julián Álvarez, but Atlético Madrid refused to sanction a sale for the Argentine forward.

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With the Álvarez deal blocked, Barcelona executed a deadline-day pivot to secure Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal.

The Catalan club finalised a permanent transfer for an initial €10 million fee plus add-ons, signing the 29-year-old Brazilian to a two-year contract after his role diminished under Mikel Arteta in London.

Raphinha thrives in central role

Rather than relying entirely on the newly arrived Jesus, Hansi Flick has successfully repurposed winger Raphinha as the team's primary central attacker for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Deco noted that the tactical shift made Jesus the ideal complementary signing, stating, "Gabriel was perfect for us, given that Raphinha was already becoming a number 9."

The Brazilian winger has adapted seamlessly to the central spaces behind the defensive line.

Raphinha recently registered consecutive LALIGA hat-tricks, scoring three times in a home victory over Racing Santander on September 16 before netting all three goals in a 3-1 away win against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on September 19.

Martínez reaffirms Inter loyalty

While Barcelona solved their attacking dilemma internally, Martínez publicly addressed the approach following the closure of the transfer window, reinforcing his commitment to the Italian champions.

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Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan || Imago

"When these offers or these calls from these huge clubs arrive, they're always welcome," Martínez told Sky Italia. "But in the end, I wanted to stay here with my teammates, with these people, with these fans who have always been magnificent to me."

Deco's assessment of Martínez as an Inter legend is backed by the forward's output.

The 29-year-old currently sits third on Inter Milan's all-time top goalscorers list with 179 goals across all competitions, having recently surpassed Roberto Boninsegna.

His status as the premier marksman in Italian football—especially since Victor Osimhen’s exit—has been solidified by two Capocannoniere titles, finishing as the Serie A top scorer in the 2023/24 campaign with 24 goals and securing the award again in the 2025/26 season with 17 goals.

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