Disaster for Real Madrid as Zidane confirm Mbappe injury

Kylian Mbappe suffered a knee hyperextension after scoring for France against Türkiye. Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury concern after Kylian Mbappe was forced off during France’s clash with Türkiye with an apparent knee problem.

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The France captain scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant low-driven finish but was unable to continue after appearing to hurt his knee, with Zinedine Zidane confirming that the forward will return to Madrid for further assessment.

Mbappe forced off after scoring

France struggled to break down a determined Türkiye side before Mbappe provided the decisive moment midway through the first half.

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The Real Madrid star was set up by Michael Olise after France won possession high up the pitch, with Mbappe producing a powerful low finish from a tight angle to put his side ahead.

However, the goal quickly became secondary when the 27-year-old appeared to injure his knee during the action. Mbappe initially attempted to continue despite the problem, but he was eventually forced off minutes later as concern grew over the severity of the injury.

Debutant France coach Zinedine Zidane subsequently provided an update on the France captain during an interview with TF1, admitting that the early signs were worrying.

“Unfortunately, it’s not looking good. I think he will have to return to Madrid. We are not going to take any risks. He has a knee hyperextension from the impact. This is not encouraging. We are not going to take any risks.”

The decision to withdraw Mbappe means France will now wait for further medical examinations to determine the extent of the damage.

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Real Madrid sweating over Mbappe

The injury will also be a major concern for Real Madrid, who have come to rely heavily on Mbappe since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. The France captain has scored 94 goals in 111 appearances for the Spanish giants, including eight goals in eight games this season.

His current form has also placed him among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

For Real Madrid, however, individual accolades will be secondary while they wait to discover whether Mbappe has suffered a serious setback.

Zidane’s decision not to risk the forward further suggests France are taking the injury seriously, with Mbappe now expected to return to Madrid.

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