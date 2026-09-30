Ronaldo risking Jesus' wrath after failing to show up

Ronaldo and Jesus are heading for a collision course after failing to show up for work as instructed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing trouble with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after failing to report to training as scheduled.

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Ronaldo's negative reaction to Jesus' decision

As per multiple reports, tensions are growing in the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus after the Al-Nassr captain was left out of Portugal’s last match.

Ronaldo was on the bench in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in their UEFA Nations League clash on Sunday.

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It was the first time since 2008 that Ronaldo did not play or come off the bench for Portugal in a game he was available to play.

The decision appears to disappoint the former Real Madrid man, who then reacted by not turning up for training.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo did 𝐍𝐎𝐓 take part in yesterday’s training session and 𝐑𝐄𝐅𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐃 to work in the gym — he then left to return to the hotel.



The situation comes amid growing 𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 between Ronaldo and Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus.



[@abolapt] pic.twitter.com/kqszYoKzUc — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 30, 2026

According to Portuguese media outlets, Ronaldo refused to work in the gym and did not take part in Monday’s training. Ronaldo’s decision not to train reportedly did not go down well with Jesus, who is displeased with the reaction of his captain.

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All is well and

However, according to RTP Notícias, the Portuguese FA has now intervened in the situation, with Ronaldo and Jesus having talks.

The situation has reportedly been resolved, with the Portuguese FA revealing in a statement that peace has returned to the dressing room.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus have put their disagreement BEHIND them. 🤝🇵🇹



The Portuguese FA president reportedly travelled to Denmark personally to help resolve the issue.



“Peace has returned to the Portugal dressing room.”



Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus are both… pic.twitter.com/6M2KeHRjL5 — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) September 30, 2026

Ronaldo and Jesus are both expected to address the situation in their press conference ahead of the clash against Denmark on Thursday.

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