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Ronaldo risking Jesus' wrath after failing to show up

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 10:31 - 30 September 2026
Tensions are growing between Ronaldo and Jesus - Photo: IMAGO
Ronaldo and Jesus are heading for a collision course after failing to show up for work as instructed.
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Cristiano Ronaldo is facing trouble with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after failing to report to training as scheduled. 

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Ronaldo's negative reaction to Jesus' decision

As per multiple reports, tensions are growing in the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus after the Al-Nassr captain was left out of Portugal’s last match. 

Ronaldo was on the bench in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in their UEFA Nations League clash on Sunday. 

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It was the first time since 2008 that Ronaldo did not play or come off the bench for Portugal in a game he was available to play. 

The decision appears to disappoint the former Real Madrid man, who then reacted by not turning up for training. 

According to Portuguese media outlets, Ronaldo refused to work in the gym and did not take part in Monday’s training. Ronaldo’s decision not to train reportedly did not go down well with Jesus, who is displeased with the reaction of his captain. 

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All is well and

However, according to RTP Notícias, the Portuguese FA has now intervened in the situation, with Ronaldo and Jesus having talks. 

The situation has reportedly been resolved, with the Portuguese FA revealing in a statement that peace has returned to the dressing room. 

Ronaldo and Jesus are both expected to address the situation in their press conference ahead of the clash against Denmark on Thursday. 

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However, it remains to be seen if the 41-year-old will return to the lineup or play any part in the game. Portugal currently top their group with six points, three ahead of Denmark and Norway. 

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