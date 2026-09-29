Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: We will put them in same condition — Eric Chelle threatens Djurtus

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle slammed the pitch conditions during the defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has tacitly threatened to impose hostile hosting conditions on Guinea-Bissau during their reverse fixture after the Super Eagles' comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro.

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What Eric Chelle said

In his post-match media address, Chelle repeatedly cited the deteriorating pitch and searing heat in Bissau as catalysts for his team's collapse.

The Franco-Malian tactician openly suggested that Nigeria will actively return the favour when they host Guinea-Bissau at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

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"This is not the end, you know; we have a lot of games to play again," Chelle stated. "We have to win against Tanzania in November. We have to win both games. And after that, Guinea-Bissau will come down to Uyo, and we have to put them in the same conditions that we had here."

🚨🗣️ Eric Chelle after Nigeria’s 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.



“I apologize to the fans. Guinea-Bissau were the better side. The pitch is also bad, but we accept responsibilities.



“They were more aggressive than us. This is not the end.” pic.twitter.com/H1Uq3GtNUk — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) September 29, 2026

He reiterated the hostile intent moments later, calling for calm regarding the qualification standings while doubling down on his warning to the Group L leaders.

"The situation is not very, very good," Chelle added. "But like I said, we have two games against Tanzania, and we will receive Guinea-Bissau at home. This is why I said, when Guinea-Bissau comes to Nigeria, we have to put them in the same situation, in the same conditions too."

Qualification jeopardy

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The 3-0 loss complicates Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification trajectory.

Guinea-Bissau now command Group L with a maximum six points, having previously secured a 2-0 away victory over Tanzania.

Nigeria, who managed a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar in their opening fixture, trail the leaders by three critical points heading into the November window.

The risk of retaliation

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While Chelle's threat to replicate the hostile Bissau conditions caters to frustrated supporters, executing such a plan carries risks for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria's squad consists almost entirely of European-based players who are accustomed to playing on premium pitches.

Historically, whenever the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has failed to provide a pristine pitch, whether in Abuja or Uyo, the sub-par surface has actively neutralised the Super Eagles' own technical superiority, leading to disjointed domestic performances.