Why Ronaldo was an unused substitute for only 3rd time in Portugal career

Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the bench as Portugal secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Norway.

Portugal secured a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, a result defined as much by Cristiano Ronaldo remaining an unused substitute for the entirety of the match as by the performance itself.

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An exceptionally rare omission

For the first time since a June 2024 friendly against Croatia, the 41-year-old forward watched the entire 90 minutes from the bench at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Throughout his expansive career, Ronaldo has only been left as an unused substitute while fully available for Portugal on three separate occasions.

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With Portugal navigating a congested schedule of four fixtures during this extended international break, there is a valid argument that manager Jorge Jesus is strategically managing his veteran's physical load.

However, Ronaldo has historically resisted attempts to dose his minutes, maintaining an unrelenting desire to feature in every possible match, a trait visibly evident during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos delivers in Oslo

Ronaldo's replacement in the starting lineup immediately vindicated Jesus's tactical reshuffle.

João Félix opened the scoring in the 17th minute to give the visitors the lead. After Erling Haaland equalised for Norway in the 51st minute, his 65th international goal, and his 22nd in the Nations League, extending his record as the competition's all-time top scorer, Gonçalo Ramos restored Portugal's advantage just three minutes later.

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The striker capitalised on a catastrophic distribution error from Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, intercepting the pass and calmly lifting the ball over the keeper in the 54th minute.

What Jorge Jesus said

Jesus insisted the decision to sideline his captain was strictly strategic.

"Ronaldo played nearly 70 minutes in the Wales match, and I felt he could not start two consecutive matches today," Jesus said ahead of kick-off. "We want Ronaldo in these four matches, even if it is only for a few minutes, but we want him on the pitch."

The benching also reflects the realities of a new manager finding his footing: this was only Jesus's second match in charge of Portugal, and he has been explicit that he wants Ronaldo involved across all four fixtures of this extended window, even if only for spells off the bench.

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The veteran forward, who previously guided Portugal to the 2016 UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles endured a poor showing during the team's preceding 1-0 victory over Wales.