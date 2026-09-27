Ex-Man City chairman admits Cityzens' relegation is in view after guilty verdict

Former Man City chairman David Bernstein warns the club faces Premier League relegation or heavy points deduction following their financial breach verdict

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein believes the club could face a punishment that affects their Premier League status after being found guilty of the vast majority of the financial rule-breaking charges brought against them.

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Bernstein has argued that a heavy fine would have little impact on a club capable of spending £440 million in one transfer window, leaving a points deduction or relegation among the possible consequences he believes could follow.

Bernstein warns Man City could face relegation

The Premier League successfully proved the substantive claims against City, according to Daily Mail Sport, following a hearing that concluded in December 2024. The club, which has always denied wrongdoing, is expected to appeal, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insisting they remain confident of clearing their name.

Bernstein, who chaired City between 1998 and 2003 before later serving as Football Association chairman, believes a financial penalty would fail to provide a meaningful punishment.

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“I would first of all say that financial penalties will not be enough. We're talking about a club with limitless pockets – money doesn't mean very much as we saw in the last transfer window – and whether it's [a fine of] £100m, £200m, that would not be sufficient,” Bernstein told talkSPORT.

City spent £440m during the previous summer transfer window, including £125m on Enzo Fernandez, according to the supplied report.

Timing could determine City's punishment

Bernstein believes the timing of any eventual punishment could prove crucial if the sanction involves a points deduction.

“Unfortunately – I say all of these things with great sorrow, I really do, as a fan – I think there has to be something that will affect their league status,” he said.

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He suggested that an 80-point deduction imposed early in the season could effectively make relegation unavoidable, while a punishment delivered after the season could lead to automatic relegation instead.

“But if this happens at the end of the season, because of the appeals and so on, it's a different kettle of fish, and then you may be talking about an automatic relegation – to which division I don't know,” Bernstein added.

The charges cover alleged financial breaches over 14 years, including claims involving financial information, Roberto Mancini's remuneration and payments to players, alongside an allegation that City failed to co-operate with the investigation.