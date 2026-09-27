Werder Bremen make shocking decision on Super Eagles star

Werder Bremen have withdrawn their contract extension offer to Super Eagles defender Felix Agu as he recovers from his latest muscular injury setback.

Felix Agu’s future at Werder Bremen has taken an unexpected turn after the Bundesliga club withdrew an initial contract offer to the Super Eagles defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agu’s current deal runs until June 30, 2027, but negotiations over an extension have now been paused while the Nigerian recovers from another muscular problem.

Werder Bremen withdraw contract offer for Agu

According to German outlet Deichstube, Werder Bremen had already presented Agu with a ready-to-sign proposal after months of discussions over a new contract. However, the terms did not fully convince the 25-year-old, leaving the two parties without an agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation has now changed further, with Bremen withdrawing the offer altogether as Agu deals with his latest injury setback.

Werder’s head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer, confirmed that both sides had agreed to put the contract talks aside and focus on Agu’s recovery before returning to the negotiating table.

That means there will be no immediate agreement, with any future discussions effectively starting from scratch once the Nigeria international is fit and ready to resume talks.

Agu's injury record could shape Werder decision

Despite the latest setback, Werder Bremen have continued to value Agu since he joined the club in 2020. The German side remains open to extending his stay beyond 2027, but his injury history could now play a significant role in determining the terms of any new agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agu has missed 69 Bundesliga matches since arriving in Bremen, making his availability an obvious consideration for the club when assessing his long-term future.

The versatile defender has nevertheless established himself as an important option for Werder, with his ability to operate at right-back and in other positions adding to his value.