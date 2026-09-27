'I want Mourinho to leave' - Ex-Real Madrid star decries Special One's sad football

Former Real Madrid player Poli Rincon calls for Jose Mourinho to leave the club and demands Vinicius Jr earn his starting spot on the pitch.

Former Real Madrid player Poli Rincón has called for José Mourinho to leave the club, arguing that the Portuguese manager has failed to deliver the style of football expected at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Rincón also took aim at Vinicius Jr, insisting the Brazilian should be dropped from the starting XI and earn his place through performances rather than his salary.

Rincón wants Mourinho out of Real Madrid

Speaking on Ruben Martin’s YouTube channel, Rincón questioned whether Mourinho is the right manager for Real Madrid and criticised what he has seen from the team since the Portuguese coach returned to the club.

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“I want Mourinho to leave because I don’t think he’s good for Real Madrid, not for the team’s style of play, not for the club, and not for the fans. I’m constantly on edge with Mourinho,” he said.

The former Madrid player admitted that watching the team has become painful for him because of his affection for the club.

“What I’ve seen from this Real Madrid team saddens me, it hurts. I love Real Madrid.”

Rincón’s criticism centres on Mourinho’s approach and its impact on a club where expectations extend beyond results to the manner in which the team performs.

Vinicius told to earn his place

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Rincón was equally forthright when discussing Vinicius, rejecting the argument that the Brazilian’s huge salary should guarantee him a place in the starting XI.

“That players have to play more or less depending on their salary? When people say that, it makes my head spin.”

“You earn your place on the field, not because of your salary. Just because Vinicius earns 25 million, does that mean he has to play? No, I’d bench him.”

The former Madrid player also rejected calls for Vinicius to be shielded from criticism when performances fall below expectations.

“Protect Vinicius? Why should I protect him from the boos? Everyone gets what they deserve in this life.”

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For Rincón, the answer is simple: the Brazilian must respond on the pitch.

“You know what you have to do? Run more, fight more, give more, dribble more, provide more assists, score more goals. See how easy it is?”