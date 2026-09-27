Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria: Super Eagles land in Bissau ahead of crunch AFCON 2027 qualifier tie

Super Eagles have landed in Bissau ahead of their crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Guinea-Bissau following a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar.

The Super Eagles have arrived in Bissau ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau after opening their campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar.

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Eric Chelle’s side touched down at the Aeroporto Internacional Osvaldo Vieira on Sunday evening, with Nigeria now preparing for a second consecutive away challenge against a Guinea-Bissau side that also began the qualifiers with a victory.

Super Eagles arrive after Madagascar comeback

Nigeria had to fight back from behind to claim all three points in their opening Group L fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Madagascar took the lead through Ehsan Kari, but debutant George Ilenikhena restored parity for the Super Eagles in first-half stoppage time.

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Another newcomer, Moses Usor, then completed the comeback in the 65th minute to give Chelle a winning start to the qualifying campaign.

🚨🇳🇬🦅 Super Eagles land in Bissau. Nigeria have arrived in Guinea-Bissau ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier against the Djurtus. The Eagles are ready for the next challenge. https://t.co/WwApEpY8DA — SportBlits (@sportblitsX) September 27, 2026

The squad travelled to Bissau less than 48 hours after that victory, with the players now facing another important test on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s arrival means preparations can begin in earnest for a fixture that could have an early bearing on the race for the qualifying spot in Group L.

Guinea-Bissau also make winning start

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Guinea-Bissau will enter the contest with confidence after securing an impressive 2-0 away victory over Tanzania in their opening fixture. Franculino Djú put the Djurtus ahead in the first half before Mama Baldé doubled their advantage after the interval to secure maximum points.

The result leaves Guinea-Bissau top of Group L on goal difference, although Nigeria are level with three points after their victory over Madagascar.

Tanzania are already guaranteed a place at AFCON 2027 as one of the tournament’s co-hosts, meaning Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are competing for the qualifying place available to the highest-ranked non-host nation in the group.

Tuesday’s meeting at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro therefore offers both sides an opportunity to strengthen their position early in the campaign.