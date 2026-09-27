Hulk Hogan’s daughter’s bombshell: My father slept with my friend

Brooke Hogan opens up about forgiving late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan after his affair with her best friend, detailing the breakdown of their family

Brooke Hogan has opened up about the painful breakdown of her relationship with her late father, Hulk Hogan, revealing that his affair with her best friend became a major turning point between them.

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The former singer said she forgave the wrestling icon after he admitted to the affair, but their relationship never returned to what it had been before.

Brooke Hogan opens up about father’s affair

Speaking to Us Weekly, Brooke explained how Hulk’s affair with her friend Christiane Plante affected their relationship after the wrestler publicly admitted what had happened in 2008.

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The affair took place while Hulk’s 26-year marriage to Linda Hogan was already deteriorating. The couple divorced in 2009 after having two children, Brooke and Nick.

“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane [Plante],” Brooke said. “I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don't think he ever related to me in quite the same way again.”

Brooke also recalled how her parents’ divorce fundamentally altered the family dynamic, saying the “entire family structure changed” afterwards.

She said the situation became increasingly complicated over the years until the relationship she once believed could withstand anything eventually could not survive the circumstances surrounding the family.

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Brooke and Hulk remained estranged before his death

Brooke and Hulk remained estranged for years before the wrestling legend died from a heart attack at 71.

After his death, Brooke raised concerns about his medical treatment and said she had heard claims about a “botched” surgery two months before his passing. She announced in June that she wanted a private examination into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke | Credit: Getty Images

Family tensions also resurfaced publicly this month when Brooke and Linda became embroiled in a social media dispute, with Brooke threatening to release “receipts” about the breakdown of their relationship.

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