Showdown!!! Anthony Joshua, Fury finally come face-to-face ahead of big fight

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally came face-to-face on Wednesday night, marking the first time the two British heavyweight giants have stood nose-to-nose ahead of their long-awaited clash.

The pair squared off at a press conference in London as they began the build-up to their December 11 showdown at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

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The fight, set to stream globally on Netflix, has been years in the making and is widely regarded as the biggest all-British heavyweight contest in history.

Despite previous tensions and last-minute doubts over anti-doping testing, the event went ahead smoothly.

The face-off itself was intense but largely respectful, with both men staring each other down without major incident.

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Anthony Joshua || Imago

At one point, Joshua even lightened the mood by playfully interacting with Fury, drawing smiles from the Gypsy King.

FINALLY 👏



Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off for the first time 🤩#FuryJoshua | Dec 11th | Live only on Netflix 🥊 pic.twitter.com/IHYNDT61qQ — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 30, 2026

Fury, true to form, promised fireworks in the ring. “I’m going to come out, and I’m going to blast him out of there,” he said.

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“It will be a gunfight at the OK Corral. I’m not gonna run away. I’m not gonna box. I’m gonna throw down.”

Joshua remained composed throughout, while promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn both hyped the contest as a potential war.