Premier League club chiefs pressure independent panel on Man City case

Manchester City's rivals are reportedly pressing for a conclusion of the independent panel's proceedings.

Senior Premier League club officials are reportedly demanding that Manchester City receive their sporting punishments as swiftly as possible following the club's guilty verdict on 114 financial charges.

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Demand for a swift resolution

Anonymous executives have voiced concerns to BBC Sport regarding the timeline of the impending sanctions.

"It benefits everyone for this to be resolved as quickly as possible," one senior club official stated.

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When pressed on whether a rapid conclusion was realistic, the official offered a guarded response, noting the inherent dangers of a prolonged legal timeline.

"Instinctively yes, but it has to be done right," the official added. "We can all see what the risks are if it's not. But those risks have been there throughout the process, as they've won the league multiple times during it."

The context of the delay

The official's comments directly anchor to Manchester City's sustained domestic dominance while the investigation remained active.

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Since the Premier League formally announced the initial charges in February 2023, the club has continued to compete without sporting restrictions, securing both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 Premier League titles while the regulatory process unfolded.

Rival executives reportedly fear that letting Manchester City finish the 2026/27 campaign without facing clear consequences could create uncertainty and undermine the integrity of the title race.

Looming sanctions and the appeals process

While the independent commission has delivered its guilty verdict, it has yet to formally assign the exact penalties.

The tribunal holds the authority to impose unparalleled sporting sanctions, which could range from significant points deductions and transfer embargoes to the retroactive stripping of titles or permanent expulsion from the English top flight.

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Manchester City have consistently rejected the allegations and are expected to formally appeal the verdict.

Under Premier League rules, the club cannot take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).