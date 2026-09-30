I respect Guardiola — Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man City guilty verdict

Germany national team head coach Jurgen Klopp discussed Manchester City charges.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has distanced himself from the prospect of receiving retroactive Premier League titles following Manchester City's guilty verdict on 114 financial charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Klopp said

Addressing the fallout from the independent commission's ruling, Klopp maintained a detached posture regarding the legal intricacies.

Despite Liverpool operating as Manchester City's primary domestic rival over the past decade, the 59-year-old rejected the idea of rewriting his legacy via tribunal decisions while reiterating his admiration for Pep Guardiola's squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can only wait and see. I have big respect for Guardiola and City's style of football; they played fantastic and were a top class opponent for us," Klopp stated.

Addressing the calls from former players and pundits for trophy reallocations, he added, "If any sanctions are handed out, I have nothing to do with it; I'll wait and see. I'm far from preparing for a title or anything like that."

"I'm absolutely fine with what we've achieved in Liverpool," he declared.

Avoiding any direct criticism of the club's administration, Klopp concluded, "We fought hard on the pitch. I can't say more about that because I don't know the details."

The overlap

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League's financial breach charges cover a primary nine-season period from 2009/10 to 2017/18.

Klopp's tenure at Anfield (October 2015 to May 2024) directly overlapped with the final three seasons of the investigated timeframe.

During that specific overlapping period (2015/16 to 2017/18), Manchester City secured the 2017/18 Premier League title, alongside the 2015/16 and 2017/18 League Cups.

The competitive rivalry intensified even further in the years immediately following the primary investigated period. Manchester City famously edged Klopp's Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point on two separate occasions, the 2018/19 and 2021/22 campaigns.

Potential tribunal sanctions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City now face the sentencing phase of the independent commission process.

Under Premier League regulations the tribunal possesses absolute authority to impose unparalleled sporting sanctions. These potential consequences range from severe financial penalties and significant points deductions to the retroactive stripping of titles or permanent expulsion from the English top flight.