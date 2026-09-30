Why Gyokeres cannot shine at Arsenal — Ex-Gunner star breaks it down

A former Arsenal defender stated that Viktoe Gyokeres lacks specific skillsets required to be a dominant striker.

Former Arsenal and Juventus defender Armand Traoré has launched a scathing critique of Viktor Gyökeres, claiming the Swedish forward fundamentally lacks the pace, killer instinct, and psychological aura of true Premier League legends.

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The Drogba and Henry comparisons

Speaking to The Sun, Traoré directly compared Gyökeres to two of the most dominant strikers in English top-flight history: Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba.

"Gyokeres, I just don’t get that killer instinct that some of these guys had," Traoré stated. "I played against Drogba many times. My lord. He had such an aura. It stinks of, 'I’m a leader'. I don’t get that with Gyokeres or Havertz."

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Traoré, who operated primarily as a left-back during his career, insisted he would have comfortably handled the Arsenal forward in a one-on-one scenario.

"If I was to play against Gyokeres I wouldn’t be worried," he claimed. "I was a very, very fast player. He could push it past me but there is no way he is getting past.

“Think of Thierry Henry and Gyokeres, it’s day and night. Try to play against Thierry, either way he goes it’s a problem. These players are a problem. Speed kills and I don’t see that Gyokeres is very quick."

Gyokeres struggling for minutes

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Traoré's assessment arrives during a difficult domestic stretch for Gyökeres.

Despite an impressive 2025/26 debut campaign that yielded 21 goals across all competitions, including 14 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, the forward has dropped out of Mikel Arteta's starting lineup this season following the return of Kai Havertz.

Gyökeres has been reduced to late substitute appearances in the league. He managed just a 13-minute run-out during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on September 6, and an 18-minute cameo during their comprehensive 3-0 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 19.

Internally, Arsenal's reported pursuit of Julián Álvarez during the summer transfer window further indicated that the club's hierarchy was not entirely convinced by Gyökeres as the undisputed, long-term leading man.

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Gyokeres chance to prove himself

However, recent developments may force Arteta to rely on the criticised forward.

Havertz recently left the German national team camp early after sustaining a minor injury, vacating the central striker position ahead of Arsenal's return to club action.

Should Havertz’ fitness problem persist, Gyökeres will step into the role carrying significant momentum from the international break.