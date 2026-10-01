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You deserve mediocrity — Crstiano Ronaldo's sister slams Portugal fans for treatment of 41-year-old

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:10 - 01 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, has sparked fresh controversy by sharing a post claiming that Portuguese people “deserve mediocrity” following her brother’s dramatic exit from the national team camp.
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The 41-year-old Al-Nassr star left Portugal’s training base on Wednesday after a public fallout with manager Jorge Jesus.

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Ronaldo had been left on the bench for the entire Nations League win over Norway and then missed training, prompting tense talks with both the coach and the Portuguese FA president.

In a statement, Ronaldo said he was heading home and would “tell the truth” about the reasons for his departure in due course.

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Elma responded by posting a strongly worded message to her Instagram story that read:

“The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese… well, they don’t deserve the best in anything.

"We are envious, contemptuous, and ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!”

Ronaldo days as a Portugal player are numbered

She added her own endorsement: “Everything has been said.”A close friend of Ronaldo, Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, claimed the star felt “betrayed” after Jesus allegedly promised a public apology that never materialised.

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Instead, the coach told the media he remained in charge and that Ronaldo was “just another player.”Portugal face Denmark on Thursday without their all-time leading scorer, with the future of Ronaldo’s international career now in serious doubt.

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