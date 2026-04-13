2026 World Cup: Ex-Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz takes Charge of Ghana’s Black Stars

Ghana Football Association appoints Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach, replacing Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Ghana Football Association has officially appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

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The announcement, made on Monday, confirms that the experienced Portuguese tactician will lead Ghana into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

🚨 BREAKING: GHANA APPOINT QUEIROZ 🇬🇭



The Ghana Football Association have officially named Carlos Queiroz as new head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



He replaces Otto Addo.



The veteran manager brings vast experience, having handled top sides like… pic.twitter.com/1uqssPGauG — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 13, 2026

Queiroz replaces Otto Addo

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Queiroz takes over from Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties following a series of disappointing results during the last international break.

The Black Stars endured heavy defeats, including a 5-1 loss to Austria and a 2-1 setback against Germany, prompting the Ghana FA to make a managerial change.

In its official statement, the association emphasised that the decision was made in collaboration with key stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening the team ahead of major competitions.

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“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the GFA announced.

“The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

“Queiroz boasts an extensive World Cup pedigree. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and took charge of Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

“He has also held coaching roles in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar, and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear during the World Cup.

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“Coach Queiroz begins work immediately to prepare the Black Stars for the tournament, which kicks off in June 11, 2026.

“Ghana plays its first group match against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada before facing England and Croatia in the other Group matches.”

Queiroz arrives with a wealth of experience at both club and international levels. His managerial résumé includes a stint at Real Madrid and a notable role as assistant coach at Manchester United.

On the international stage, he has guided multiple teams through World Cup campaigns, including leading South Africa to qualification in 2002, taking Portugal to the knockout rounds in 2010, and managing Iran in both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.