Tragedy in Ghana football as Berekum Chelsea’s player shot dead during armed robbery attack
Ghanaian football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of young winger Dominic Frimpong, who was fatally shot during an armed robbery attack on his club’s team bus.
The 20-year-old Berekum Chelsea player lost his life after gunmen ambushed the team while they were returning from a league fixture on Sunday.
Deadly attack on the team bus
The incident occurred along the Bibiani–Goaso highway as the team returned from its match against Samartex.
Reports indicate that armed assailants blocked the road, forcing the bus to stop before opening fire.
According to accounts from the club, the attackers, described as masked men carrying firearms, targeted the vehicle in a coordinated assault.
The driver reportedly attempted to reverse out of danger, but the attackers continued shooting, forcing players and officials to flee into nearby bushes for safety.
Frimpong succumbs to gunshot injury
Amid the chaos, Frimpong sustained a critical gunshot wound. He was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility in Bibiani, where doctors battled to save him.
🚨 Tragic News from Ghana 🇬🇭— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 13, 2026
Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong (20) has sadly passed away after sustaining a gunshot wound during a highway robbery attack on the team bus.
The incident occurred on the Bibiani–Goaso road as the team returned from a Ghana Premier League… pic.twitter.com/eAAy2Z78p2
Despite efforts to stabilise him, the young footballer was later pronounced dead due to the severity of his injury, reportedly to the head.
Club recounts harrowing experience
In an official statement, Berekum Chelsea described the terrifying moments during the attack, explaining how players and staff had to abandon the bus and seek refuge in surrounding areas.
Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong has tragically passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds during a robbery attack on the team’s bus along the Goaso–Bibiani road.— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 13, 2026
According to official club communications, armed men reportedly blocked the road and opened fire, forcing… pic.twitter.com/CtZPsUo5L2
The club expressed gratitude to residents, security personnel, and members of the media who responded quickly and offered assistance during the crisis.
They also acknowledged the support received from fellow Ghanaian side Bibiani Gold Stars in the aftermath of the incident.