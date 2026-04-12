Rosenior explains why Chelsea lost to Manchester City

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior admits confidence issues after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has blamed a growing crisis of confidence for his side’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

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After holding their own in a goalless first half, Chelsea capitulated after the break, conceding three goals in a damaging loss that further dents their hopes of securing Champions League football.

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The defeat leaves Chelsea sixth in the Premier League, now four points behind Liverpool FC in the race for European qualification.

What Rosenior said

Speaking after the match, Rosenior did not hide his frustration, pointing to his team’s inability to respond after falling behind.

He said, “Not good enough in the second half. It’s a similar story for the past month now in terms of dealing with setbacks,” he said.

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“If you go down against teams as good as this, what you have to do for the next five minutes is to stay in the game. It ended up being a really, really difficult second half.