'It will be over' - Guardiola wary of Chelsea loss in title race despite Arsenal loss

Manchester City must win all their remaining games to stand a chance of overtaking Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of a crucial clash with Chelsea.

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Despite Arsenal slipping up in a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, the City boss insists the margin for error is gone as his side head into battle against Chelsea.

Guardiola recognises huge Arsenal lead

City head into the weekend nine points behind Arsenal, albeit with two games in hand, but Guardiola made it clear that the deficit remains a major concern.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he admitted. “The gap is big, I cannot deny it. Nine points, one game in hand, but you have to win it.”

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The Spaniard also highlighted Arsenal’s consistency this season, suggesting catching them will be far from straightforward.

“The distance is big, you know. Arsenal… beating Arsenal once is wow. Imagine twice. In the Champions League they didn’t lose one game. The numbers and the way it’s consistent, solid… it’s top.”

Chelsea clash could decide title fate

Guardiola did not shy away from the importance of the upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge, warning that failure to win could effectively end their title challenge.

“If we don’t win in Stamford Bridge, and that’s not an easy place to go, maybe we don’t need to make the press conference before Arsenal, because it will be over,” he said bluntly.

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“Everybody knows it… there are so many games left, you have to win all of them. Not one draw, no, forget about it. Nine points is a lot of points against Arsenal.”

Reflecting on City’s campaign, Guardiola admitted his side have lacked their usual edge. “In the past, always we found a way to win the games… this season, we didn’t find.”