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‘He already had 3 kids’ - Ex-Man United stars claim Ghana fielded overage players at the 2007 Under-17 World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:10 - 09 April 2026
Ex-Man United stars claims Ghana fielded overage players
Fabio, a former Manchester United player, claimed that some members of the Ghana youth team were over-aged during the 2007 Under-17 World Cup held in South Korea.
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The Black Starlets had a successful outing at the 2007 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals but lost 2-1 to Germany in the third-place playoff.

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Ghana eliminated Brazil in the quarter-final round of the competition, with Fabio and Rafael in the team.

The tournament also had the likes of Toni Kroos for Germany, Danny Welbeck for England, Bojan Krkić for Spain and others who participated in the competition.

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Fabio speaks about Ghana players

Speaking during a podcast shared on X, Fabio narrated his experience with a Ghanaian player with Patrice Evra, Park Ji-sung, and Rafael.

Rafael started by mentioning the top players in the U-17 tournament, like Kroos, Welbeck, and Bojan.

Park then asked, “How did Brazil do in that under-17 World Cup?" Rafael responded, “We lost to Ghana.” 

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Fabio then went on to say, "They (Ghanaian players) said they were 17 years old, but I don’t think so; they are like 25 years old.”

Rafael and Fabio || imago
Rafael and Fabio || imago

He continued, “I spoke with one of them. He already had 3 kids." His comment led to a lot of laughter from the players, with Evra replying jokingly that "Fabio will never go to Ghana."

Meanwhile, Ghana are currently preparing for the 2026 World Cup in the United States but will be without their star player Mohamed Kudus, who has been ruled out of the season.

The Tottenham forward is set to undergo surgery on his hamstring after having a setback during a recent training session.

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