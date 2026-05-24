Canadian Grand Prix Full Results: Antonelli claims victory as Hamilton secures podium in dramatic affair
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning first Formula 1 win at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix after his teammate, George Russell, suffered a heartbreaking retirement while leading the race.
The victory marks a significant milestone for the 19-year-old Italian driver, who has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2026 season.
KIMI ANTONELLI WINS IN MONTREAL!! 👏🏆— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
WHAT A RACE! 🤯#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/IkOkw48KrB
KIMI ANTONELLI WINS IN MONTREAL!! 👏🏆— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
WHAT A RACE! 🤯#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/IkOkw48KrB
Antonelli was followed across the line by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who finished 10.7 seconds behind, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen completing the podium just half a second further back.
Celebrations all-round for Kimi!! 🎉🙌#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/zrrLkyGQ3S— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
Hamilton has now secured a podium finish for the second time this season with the Prancing Horse, while Verstappen made it a first for the season.
P2 FOR LEWIS!! 👏— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
A hugely strong result for Hamilton and Ferrari in Montreal ✨#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/o9g1Mi9UUd
The first podium for Max in 2026! 😎— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
It's a third place finish for Verstappen in Canada 👏#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/UuC4oTfZGW
How it happened
The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix delivered maximum drama, starting with a bold tire strategy gamble from McLaren.
Rain before the race prompted a change for McLaren's duo. Defending champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were forced to start on intermediates while the rest of the field opted for slicks.
While Norris briefly shot into the lead, the track dried rapidly, forcing both McLarens to make early, costly pit stops that effectively ruined their races. The race then exploded into a fierce, aggressive duel between the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, a sequel to the sprint race on Saturday.
The Silver Arrows' teammates traded blows, locked up, and even banged wheels through the final chicane. The intense battle came to a sudden, heartbreaking end on Lap 30 when Russell's car suffered a total power unit failure while leading, forcing him out of the race.
George Russell's race comes to an early end! 😱👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/49FKf4vIDx— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
Russell's retirement triggered a Virtual Safety Car, allowing Kimi Antonelli to inherit a free run to his fourth consecutive victory.
Hamilton overtakes Verstappen on the outside! 😮💨— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
This is how the move for the second spot on the podium unfolded... 👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/m0Md9UvUbc
Behind him, Lewis Hamilton produced a brilliant overtake on Max Verstappen to claim a season-best second place for Ferrari, with Verstappen holding on to complete the podium in third. Charles Leclerc finished fourth, while Alpine’s Franco Colapinto put on a standout performance to finish sixth.
2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Final Classification
Oh Canada, you were superb! 😎— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026
Here are our points finishers in Canada 📈👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/fh0gq5vi8w
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +10.7s
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +11.2s
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +44.1s
Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +1 lap
Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +1 lap
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1 lap
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 lap
Carlos Sainz (Williams) +1 lap
Ollie Bearman (Haas) +1 lap
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +2 laps
Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +2 laps
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +2 laps
Esteban Ocon (Haas) +2 laps
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +4 laps
Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) +4 laps
Did Not Finish (DNF) : Sergio Perez (Cadillac) Lando Norris (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Alex Albon (Williams)
Did Not Start (DNS): Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)