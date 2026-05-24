Canadian Grand Prix Full Results: Antonelli claims victory as Hamilton secures podium in dramatic affair

Montreal delivered peak drama as 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli stormed to his fourth win of the season.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning first Formula 1 win at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix after his teammate, George Russell, suffered a heartbreaking retirement while leading the race.

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The victory marks a significant milestone for the 19-year-old Italian driver, who has enjoyed an explosive start to the 2026 season.

Antonelli was followed across the line by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who finished 10.7 seconds behind, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen completing the podium just half a second further back.

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Hamilton has now secured a podium finish for the second time this season with the Prancing Horse, while Verstappen made it a first for the season.

P2 FOR LEWIS!! 👏



A hugely strong result for Hamilton and Ferrari in Montreal ✨#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/o9g1Mi9UUd — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

The first podium for Max in 2026! 😎



It's a third place finish for Verstappen in Canada 👏#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/UuC4oTfZGW — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

How it happened

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix delivered maximum drama, starting with a bold tire strategy gamble from McLaren.

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Rain before the race prompted a change for McLaren's duo. Defending champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were forced to start on intermediates while the rest of the field opted for slicks.

While Norris briefly shot into the lead, the track dried rapidly, forcing both McLarens to make early, costly pit stops that effectively ruined their races. The race then exploded into a fierce, aggressive duel between the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, a sequel to the sprint race on Saturday.

The Silver Arrows' teammates traded blows, locked up, and even banged wheels through the final chicane. The intense battle came to a sudden, heartbreaking end on Lap 30 when Russell's car suffered a total power unit failure while leading, forcing him out of the race.

Russell's retirement triggered a Virtual Safety Car, allowing Kimi Antonelli to inherit a free run to his fourth consecutive victory.

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Hamilton overtakes Verstappen on the outside! 😮‍💨



This is how the move for the second spot on the podium unfolded... 👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/m0Md9UvUbc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Behind him, Lewis Hamilton produced a brilliant overtake on Max Verstappen to claim a season-best second place for Ferrari, with Verstappen holding on to complete the podium in third. Charles Leclerc finished fourth, while Alpine’s Franco Colapinto put on a standout performance to finish sixth.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Final Classification

Oh Canada, you were superb! 😎



Here are our points finishers in Canada 📈👇#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/fh0gq5vi8w — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2026

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +10.7s Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +11.2s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +44.1s Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +1 lap Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +1 lap Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1 lap Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 lap Carlos Sainz (Williams) +1 lap Ollie Bearman (Haas) +1 lap Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +2 laps Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +2 laps Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +2 laps Esteban Ocon (Haas) +2 laps Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +4 laps Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) +4 laps

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Did Not Finish (DNF) : Sergio Perez (Cadillac) Lando Norris (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Alex Albon (Williams)