Hamilton pins hopes on bad weather for Canadian GP boost as Ferrari seek to challenge Mercedes

The Ferrari driver is hoping the Prancing Horse can close the gap on the Silver Arrows in Montreal.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed cautious optimism after qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, highlighting improvements at Ferrari while openly hoping that forecasted rain could level the playing field in Sunday’s race.

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Hamilton qualified fifth for Ferrari, narrowly missing a second-row start by less than a tenth of a second behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes demonstrated strong pace in the closing stages of qualifying, with drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli underscoring the W17’s superiority on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

In comments to GPBlog, Hamilton voiced satisfaction with the session despite falling short of the front rows. He credited setup changes made during qualifying for better car feel and performance.

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“It felt great, we made some good changes in qualifying. I was hopeful for a better result but didn't get my last lap. The car was feeling like we were improving and I think honestly if I got that last lap I probably could have been a bit better,” Hamilton said.

The British driver specifically noted gains in braking, corner entry stability, and overall confidence with his preferred setup, allowing him to push the car more aggressively.

Rain as a potential leveller

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

With rain expected to feature prominently on race day, Hamilton sees an opportunity for Ferrari to close the gap to the frontrunners.

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“I'm hoping it is. I hope that levels us out to the guys ahead and maybe gives us a bit of a chance to fight with them,” he remarked when asked about the wet conditions.

However, the 41-year-old also raised concerns about the current wet-weather tyres, criticising their performance under the new regulations involving lower blanket temperatures. Hamilton noted ongoing issues despite adjustments he advocated for during testing, including raising blanket temperatures and adding blankets to extreme tyres.

Qualifying drama and investigations

Qualifying was not without incident for Hamilton, who faced a stewards’ investigation for an alleged impeding incident involving Pierre Gasly at Turn 8.

Lewis Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix | IMAGO

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Other drivers, including Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, also came under scrutiny for various issues.

Current championship standings place Mercedes drivers at the top, with Kimi Antonelli leading ahead of teammate George Russell.

Charles Leclerc sits third for Ferrari, while Hamilton occupies fifth with 52 points.