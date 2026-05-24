How I helped Bruno break all-time assists record — Nigerian-born Premier League star

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes broke the all-time record for the most assists in one Premier League season with the help of his Nigerian-born teammate

Manchester United's Nigerian-born defender Patrick Dorgu has revealed that his opening goal against Brighton was the result of meticulous preparation.

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The crucial breakthrough paved the way for a 3-0 victory and enabled club captain Bruno Fernandes to make history by breaking the all-time Premier League single-season assist record.

Training ground move pays off for Bruno

Making his first start since returning from injury, Dorgu put United ahead early by timing his run perfectly to power a header past the Brighton goalkeeper from a corner.

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The dangerous delivery was whipped in with immense pace and precision, providing Fernandes with his historic 21st league assist of the campaign.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Dorgu admitted the spectacular move was no accident and had been rehearsed just 24 hours prior.

"Very happy with my goal and the victory," Dorgu stated while reflecting on the match. "We can head off on vacation happy. We worked on that in training yesterday. I knew he was going to put the ball there."

Bruno overtakes Henry and De Bruyne

This pre-planned routine officially allowed Fernandes to eclipse the long-standing record of 20 assists set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in 2003 and equalled by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in 2020.

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Bryan Mbeumo doubled United's lead before halftime following an assist from Amad Diallo, before Fernandes himself added a third goal in the second half to complete the comprehensive rout.

The historic milestone caps off an exceptional individual year for the Portuguese playmaker, who has already won the Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Player of the Year accolades.