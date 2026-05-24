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Brighton vs Man United - Bruno breaks Premier League assist record as Red Devil end the season in style

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:57 - 24 May 2026
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Bruno breaks Premier League assist record
Manchester United ended the season in style by defeating Brighton away from home on the final day of the Premier League season.
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With the Champions League slot already secured, the Red Devils were looking to help Bruno Fernandes set a new assist record.

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Brighton also head into the game needing a win to book a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

However, Man United were too strong for them as they suffered a 3-0 loss, with Bruno making Premier League history.

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As it happened

Brighton veteran James Milner made his return to the starting line-up, as questions linger regarding whether he will continue his playing career past this season.

Manager Fabian Huzeler opted for three changes, recalling Diego Gomez and Mats Wiefer, while Carlos Baleba was named among the substitutes.

Manchester United have also shuffled their pack, handing Patrick Dorgu his first start since January as he replaces Matheus Cunha, who dropped to the bench.

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Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record | Imago
Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record | Imago

Dorgu, who made his first start since his injury, opened the scoring or Man United, with Bruno Fernandes providing the assist.

Byran Mbuemo doubled the lead for the Red Devils, with Bruno extending his assist record to 22 for the season.

In the second half, Bruno, who recently won the Premier League player of the season award, continued his impressive form by scoring the third goal for Man United.

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Following the victory, Bruno set a new Premier League assist record with 22 assists to beat Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record.

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