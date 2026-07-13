France are fortunate to have him - Eto’o claims Mbappe is not appreciated enough

Football legend Samuel Eto'o has suggested that Kylian Mbappé does not receive the recognition he deserves in his native France, despite his record-breaking achievements.

Mbappé has been the driving force for Les Bleus throughout the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals for his team.

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The Real Madrid star recently led his team to the semi-final of the World Cup, having defeated Morocco 2-0.

Since his debut in 2018, he has scored 20 World Cup goals, four more than any other player in that period, with only Lionel Messi having 21.

Eto’o on Mbappe

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Cameronian legend Eto’o believes the Real Madrid star is judged by a different standard compared to other sporting icons.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward argued that the 27-year-old faces a level of scrutiny that his peers often avoid.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Eto'o voiced his confusion as to why Mbappé is not universally celebrated as France's greatest-ever player.

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"He simply deserves to be judged with the same fairness as other great champions, and perhaps it's time for France to fully appreciate how fortunate it is to have a player of such stature in its history," Eto'o stated.

Samuel Eto'o || Credit: Imago

"But despite his performances, his records, his list of achievements, and his consistency, he seems to constantly have to prove himself again."

The African legend also questioned whether the player's mixed heritage—with Algerian and Cameroonian roots—subconsciously influences the criticism he receives.

"It's legitimate to ask a question, even if it's uncomfortable: Do Kylian's mixed heritage, his origins, and what he represents in French society influence, consciously or unconsciously, how some people judge his career, his personality, and his stances?" Eto'o said.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

"This question deserves to be asked responsibly, not to make unfounded accusations, but because racism, prejudice, and bias still exist in our societies and should never be normalised."

"What more does Kylian Mbappé have to accomplish to be fully recognised as the best French player of his generation, or even as one of the greatest French players in history?" Eto'o asked.