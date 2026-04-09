Blow for Ghana: Spurs forward Mohammed Kudus out for three months

Tottenham Hotspur and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss the remainder of the season and the 2026 World Cup.

The forward has been injured since the first half of the 2025/2026 season after suffering a hamstring injury.

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Since then he has been having recurrences of a hamstring injury that now likely requires major surgery.

The news comes as a major blow for the Ghanaian national team ahead of the World Cup after recently sacking their head coach, Otto Addo.

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Kudus World Cup dreams shattered

Sources have confirmed that scans on Tuesday revealed a significant issue, sending shockwaves through both his club and the Ghanaian national team camp.

The 24-year-old is now set to undergo an operation to correct the problem, with Tottenham bracing for an absence of approximately three months.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus ( Twitter).

This timeline effectively ends his Premier League season and all but extinguishes his hopes of representing the Black Stars at the World Cup in North America.

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The plan was for Kudus to return to first-team action after the March international break, giving him several weeks to regain match fitness ahead of the tournament.

However, after feeling discomfort in his hamstring during Monday's session, those hopes were dashed.

The subsequent scans confirmed the worst fears: the injury had returned, and this time, surgery appears unavoidable.

Ghana's superstar Kudus. || Imago

This latest setback is a cruel twist in a saga that began in December when Kudus first sustained the hamstring injury.

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In a conscious effort to avoid a long layoff and keep his World Cup ambitions alive, both the player and Spurs opted for a conservative, non-surgical recovery plan.

Kudus even travelled to Amsterdam to consult a specialist linked with his former club, Ajax, reinforcing the decision to avoid surgery.