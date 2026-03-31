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Ghana SACK head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before 2026 World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:22 - 31 March 2026
The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo with immediate effect, just 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
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Ghana's decision to sack head coach Otto Addo was announced on Tuesday morning, following back-to-back pre-tournament friendly defeats, a 5-1 thrashing by Austria last Friday, and a 2-1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart on Monday evening.

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Addo, who returned for a second spell in 2024 and guided Ghana to qualification for their fourth World Cup appearance, paid the price for a run of inconsistent results that left fans and officials frustrated.

Ghana coach Otto Addo

The 50-year-old, who played in the 2006 tournament himself, had been under mounting pressure despite steering the four-time African champions through a tough qualifying campaign.

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Ghana sack Otto Addo after wretched run of defeats

In a brief statement, the GFA said: “The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.

"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The governing body added it would name a new technical team “in due course.”

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Ghana have been drawn in a daunting Group with England, Croatia, and Panama. With training camps and final warm-ups now looming, the abrupt change injects fresh uncertainty, but also a chance for renewed momentum.

Whether the next coach can quickly instill belief and cohesion remains the biggest question as the Black Stars prepare for their biggest stage in 20 years.

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