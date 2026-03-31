Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Ghana SACK head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before 2026 World Cup
Ghana's decision to sack head coach Otto Addo was announced on Tuesday morning, following back-to-back pre-tournament friendly defeats, a 5-1 thrashing by Austria last Friday, and a 2-1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart on Monday evening.
Addo, who returned for a second spell in 2024 and guided Ghana to qualification for their fourth World Cup appearance, paid the price for a run of inconsistent results that left fans and officials frustrated.
The 50-year-old, who played in the 2006 tournament himself, had been under mounting pressure despite steering the four-time African champions through a tough qualifying campaign.
Ghana sack Otto Addo after wretched run of defeats
In a brief statement, the GFA said: “The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.
"The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”
🚨🇬🇭 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with the head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo. pic.twitter.com/9yQpCQ4h6B— Kennedy Ansah (@kennedyansah_) March 31, 2026
The governing body added it would name a new technical team “in due course.”
Ghana have been drawn in a daunting Group with England, Croatia, and Panama. With training camps and final warm-ups now looming, the abrupt change injects fresh uncertainty, but also a chance for renewed momentum.
Whether the next coach can quickly instill belief and cohesion remains the biggest question as the Black Stars prepare for their biggest stage in 20 years.