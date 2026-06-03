‘That was six years ago’ - Ndidi not relying on past results against Poland

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed the relevance of Nigeria's 2018 victory over Poland, stating that past results will have no bearing on their upcoming international friendly.

Nigeria head into the clash full of confidence, having secured a back-to-back Unity Cup trophy.

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Eric Chelle’s men defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the final for the second time to lift the trophy in London.

Following the victory, the Super Eagles face Poland, whom they defeated in a pre-World Cup friendly in March 2018.

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Ndidi speaks on facing Poland

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ndidi recalled the previous encounter but emphasised that both squads have evolved significantly since then.

"I remember it was a great match in an incredible atmosphere, and we won. But that was six years ago," Ndidi stated, according to przegladsportowy.

"What matters now is what happens tomorrow, how well we've prepared, and how motivated we are. Of course, it's about winning, but development is also important."

Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi || imago

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The Beşiktaş midfielder highlighted the importance of testing the team against strong European opposition as a key part of their long-term strategy.

"The match against a top opponent like Poland will be a good test of our vision for the future," Ndidi added.