Man United set to make first summer transfer after agreeing deal for Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Italian club Atalanta to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils qualified for the Champions League after missing out for three years, having finished the season third on the Premier League table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following their return, they head into the transfer market looking to improve their squad and midfield for the new season.

This deal marks the first signing under the tenure of newly appointed permanent head coach Michael Carrick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man United set to sign Ederson

According to reports, Manchester United have agreed on a fee of £35 million (€40.5m), with Atalanta for the signing of Ederson.

The transfer fee could rise by a further £3.9 million (€4.5m) based on performance-related add-ons in the deal.

The 26-year-old is set to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes an option for an additional 12-month extension.

Ederson, Atalanta midfielder || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The transfer is pending a medical and is expected to be finalised in early July, ahead of the club's pre-season training schedule.

Ederson's arrival is the first step in a significant summer overhaul of United's midfield, with the club potentially looking to bring in up to three new players in that position.

This area has become a priority following the departure of fellow Brazilian Casemiro, 34, whose contract expires at the end of this month.