‘You have to be realistic’ - Rooney tells Man United fans not to expect Premier League title

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has advised the club to remain realistic about its Premier League title aspirations for the upcoming season, despite a significant upturn in form under manager Michael Carrick.

United experienced a remarkable turnaround after Carrick was appointed interim manager in January following Ruben Amorim's departure.

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The team's performance surged in the second half of the season, winning 12 of their 17 matches under the new boss. This impressive run saw them climb to a third-place finish, securing a coveted spot in the Champions League.

The club's hierarchy rewarded Carrick's success with a two-year contract and is now focused on building a squad capable of competing on all fronts.

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Rooney warns Man United fans

Rooney, the club's all-time leading goalscorer, believes a more measured approach is necessary.

"I think where Man United have been over the last few years has been very difficult for the fans to find some happiness in it," Rooney told talkSPORT. "But I think since Michael went in, there’s hope and belief again within the Man United fans."

Wayne Rooney || Imago

He praised the team's recent achievements, adding, "To finish third, I think all of the signings did quite well.

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“And now back in the Champions League, and hopefully they go and sign a few players who can help them try and go the next step. So I think there’s progression, it looks better."

When questioned about a potential title challenge, Rooney stressed the importance of realism. "I spoke to him (Carrick) last week, the expectations will be to try and win everything they go in, but then you have to be realistic as well," he explained.

Michael Carrick || Imago

Rooney suggested that continued progress should be the primary goal. "I think if United finish in the top four next season and maybe have a challenge and win, you know, maybe the FA Cup and try and do well in the Champions League, I think, again, that’s progression."

"We all want them to win the league, but you have to be realistic and say, are they going to win the league? Are they going to win the Champions League? I think it’s going to be very difficult, but trying to get an improvement."

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