Nigeria’s Gambling Surge: The 16% Growth Story Challenging Canada’s Market

Online gambling is becoming popular around the world, and emerging markets are key.

Nigeria is one fast-growing market and different from Canada’s mature, highly regulated iGaming landscape, but economic, technological, and regulatory factors shape both markets differently. This article explores the Nigerian market’s growth, compares the market with Canada’s, and discusses the implications for global online gambling.

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The growth of Nigeria’s gambling market

In 2025, Nigeria’s market hit unprecedented figures. The penetration of mobile phones is the main factor in this, as the accessibility that mobile gaming has created is sending figures soaring. Users are young, tech-savvy, love sports, especially football, and are interested in iGaming. Operators can barely lose.

Gambling online is also relatively affordable. Players can choose low-stakes options and play more frequently, which, in time, is expanding the market.

The factors behind the boom

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The optimization of iGaming for mobile devices is giving players dynamic, interactive, and instantly available gaming experiences. They can play games on the go and as if they were on a desktop, thanks to responsive web design and more.

The increase and improvement in payment systems have also driven the boom. Mobile payment systems have removed the barriers, creating easier access to iGaming.

The Canadian ecosystem

Provinces and territories regulate their own gambling affairs. In many, iGaming is only permitted at state-sponsored operators. However, some have opened their market to private operators. Lottery-wise, Canada has national lotteries, coordinated by regulators from several different provinces, and provincially regulated ones.

Regulation has allowed the Canadian market to grow. It has created safe, reliable iGaming options for citizens. Sites such as Casino.org Canada also keep Canadian players safe, by providing comprehensive, trustworthy reviews of online casino websites.

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Regulation: Canada vs Nigeria

Whereas regulation is very structured in Canada, Nigeria’s is more fragmented, combining federal oversight and state-level regulation. Although players can use a wide range of gambling operations, states control how they operate under limited licenses. Licensing requirements are clear: gambling companies must be at least 30% Nigerian owned, incorporated locally, and the servers must be in Nigeria. To obtain licenses in Canada, operators must submit transparent financial records, be registered with provincial self-exclusion registries, and have their platforms certified for fair play. By giving players somewhere safe to conduct their iGaming, regulators build consumer trust and encourage market growth.

Player behavior

Nigerians bet mainly on their mobiles and like small, frequent bets, whereas Canadian players spend more per month. Nigerian players enjoy cashouts, live bets, and pre-match bets, and quick cycle, instant win games, or simple games, such as slots. Canadians likewise enjoy using their mobiles and fast-paced games. They prefer sports betting and poker, then casino gaming. Slots are popular, too.

Tech infrastructure

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A strong tech infrastructure allows markets to flourish. In Canada, 5G networks, mobile optimization, and advances in payment technology are improving the iGaming experience. Players are using their mobile phones to credit their accounts, and using cryptocurrency, e-wallets, and transfers. In Nigeria, a powerful mobile network is essential because of how much gamers user their mobile devices. Digital wallets are the main payment method, and players use them on their phones.

Economic impact

As well as providing entertainment, iGaming is creating jobs in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the authorities are collecting taxes through iGaming regulation, but less than they’d like to. Gambling in Canada is also bringing billions to the country and creating jobs directly. Meanwhile, the government is collecting revenue from taxation and licensing fees, which is going back into healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects.

Challenges and risks

Market regulation comes with challenges. Standardization is necessary in Nigeria to exploit the market’s full potential. Gaps in regulation are creating debate and uncertainty for operators regarding whether they’re operating legitimately or not. Canada likewise faces regulatory challenges. Again, provincial regulation and standardization are the issues. As Alberta gets ready to emulate Ontario’s model, it will introduce extra compliance requirements for operators. This creates inconsistencies between provinces for private operators to navigate. They must also fight off competition from gray-market operators.

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What Nigeria’s growth means for the global market

Emerging markets shape the global market by developing trends and creating opportunities that operators can explore as they respond to players’ needs. Nigeria is providing a few lessons to the global market and is packed with opportunities.

The fragmented market creates opportunities for mergers. Telecommunications communities can partner with operators, and cybersecurity companies could make mobile iGaming safer. As time goes by, Nigeria may compete with Canada. Investments in the technical infrastructure could see more private operators shift to Nigeria. Nigeria’s rapid gambling industry growth shows how important emerging markets are in the gambling industry.