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Ex-UEFA president Platini backs Mbappé's political stand, but urges caution

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:13 - 29 May 2026
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Platini backs Mbappé's political stand
French football icon Michel Platini has come out in support of national team captain Kylian Mbappé, who recently made headlines by warning against the rise of the far right in France.
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The statements made by the La Liga top scorer have sparked an intense political controversy within France. 

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The forward expressed grave concerns about the prospect of the far-right National Rally party winning the upcoming presidential election. 

His remarks drew a swift response from figures like National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, but Platini has defended Mbappé's right to engage in public discourse.

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Platini speaks on Mbappe’s comment

While endorsing the Real Madrid star's right to express his views, the former UEFA president also offered some firm advice on the responsibilities that come with such a high-profile platform.

Speaking to RTL, Platini elaborated on this distinction. "Kylian Mbappé is right to take a stand when he's not wearing the captain's armband or the French national team jersey," he stated. 

Michel Platini | Imago
Michel Platini | Imago

"If he's in Madrid or elsewhere, he can take a political stance, of course. But with the French national team armband, with the French national team jersey, you're playing for all French people. So it's difficult to take a stand."

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Mbappé had previously outlined his fears in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, "It affects me, I know what it means and what consequences it can have for my country when people like them come to power."

Platini praised the intelligence of modern players but also cautioned the Real Madrid superstar about the divisive nature of political commentary. 

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

"It's good that intelligent people can take a stand on societal issues. Footballers aren't necessarily idiots. Some of them are actually quite intelligent," Platini remarked.

He added a warning: "As soon as you take a stand, you'll upset half the world. Unless you stand by everything you say. I think Kylian does."

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Amid this political storm, Mbappé must now turn his focus back to the pitch as Didier Deschamps' squad prepares for their 2026 World Cup campaign.

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