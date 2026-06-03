Ghana winless run extends to seven matches before FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars have extended their winless run to seven games after a late draw against Wales, leaving new manager Carlos Queiroz searching for his first win.

Ghana's winless streak has officially extended to seven consecutive matches following a dramatic late draw against Wales in Cardiff.

Substitute Caleb Yirenkyi put the Black Stars ahead, but an injury-time equaliser denied new boss Carlos Queiroz his first victory.

This served as Ghana's final warm-up match before travelling to North America to kick off their Group L World Cup campaign against Panama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s World Cup preparations suffered a fresh blow as the Black Stars extended their winless run to nine months following a late 1-1 draw with Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

New coach Carlos Queiroz, still hunting for his first victory in charge, watched as his side, winless in seven consecutive matches, surrendered a stoppage-time header by Lewis Koumas to deny them a long-awaited breakthrough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

⏱️ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 in Cardiff 📍



Caleb Yirenkyi’s first goal for Black Stars gave Ghana the lead, but Wales responded late through Koumas to level the game.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 1️⃣-1️⃣ Ghana 🇬🇭



A valuable test as preparations continue for the FIFA World Cup. 👊🏾#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/dilwPsav8v — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 2, 2026

Wales vs Ghana: World Cup friendly

Ghana, who will take to the World Cup without Mohammed Kudus, had taken the lead through substitute Caleb Yirenskyi, who looked to have handed the visitors a morale-boosting victory after coming off the bench.

Wales controlled large portions of the game, but the Black Stars’ stubbornness kept them in the contest until the dramatic finale.

Ghana's winless streak has officially extended to seven consecutive matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result ends Ghana’s losing streak but does not halt a drought that dates back to their last victory in October 2025, a World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The draw was Ghana’s final friendly before the expanded FIFA World Cup gets under way, with the West Africans set to battle in a tricky group.

The Black Stars open Group L against World Cup minnows Panama, before fixtures with England and Croatia, a challenging group that leaves little margin for error given Ghana’s recent form.