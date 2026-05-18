Lookman or Iheanacho: Who is the Nigerian Baller of the Week?

Is it Ademola Lookman after his match-winning heroics for Atletico de Madrid, or Kelechi Iheanacho following a historic, dramatic Scottish title miracle with Celtic?

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The European football weekend has drawn to a close, leaving Nigerian football fans fiercely divided over one burning question: Who deserves the crown for the ultimate Nigeria Baller of the Week?

In one corner, we have Ademola Lookman, who continued his world-class individual scoring streak in Spain.

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In the other, Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho, who toasted a historic league championship in Scotland.

Pulse Sports Nigeria dives straight into the raw numbers and lets you decide who takes the throne.

Ademola Lookman: The Creative Assassin

Lookman didn’t just score the winner for Atletico Madrid in their final, emotional home game of the season against Girona; he completely dictated the frontline.

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Playing for 63 minutes, Lookman was an absolute nightmare for the opposition defense, blending clinical finishing with elite playmaker attributes.

Minutes Played: 63

The Big Output: 1 Match-Winning Goal (12th of the season for Atleti and Atlanta)

MOLA GIVES US THE LEAD!! 🦅🦅🦅



GRIZI WITH THE ASSIST 👑



1-0 ATLETI pic.twitter.com/mkJuDn9NdT — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 17, 2026

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Passing Accuracy: A precise 89%

Creativity: 2 Chances Created | 2 Key Passes

Efficiency: 1 shot on target, 1 goal.

Lookman’s performance proved yet again why he is currently one of the most reliable and lethal big-game players in a top-three European league.

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Kelechi Iheanacho: The Flawless Champion

While Lookman brought the goals, Kelechi Iheanacho brought home the gold. Coming off the bench at halftime to play 45 minutes against Hearts.

Senior Man put on an absolute masterclass in game management to ensure Celtic comfortably crossed the finish line to secure a dramatic final-day Premiership title.

Minutes Played: 45

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The Big Output: 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership Trophy

Passing Accuracy: 83%

Dribble Success: A flawless 100%

Duels Won: 100% ground duels won | 1 tackle

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Iheanacho didn't misplace a step. His introduction completely locked down the midfield transition for Celtic, turning a tense title decider into a triumphant championship parade.

The Verdict: Elite Goals vs. Championship Gold

This week’s debate boils down to what you value more: Lookman’s sustained, high-level creative dominance in LaLiga, or Iheanacho’s cold, flawless substitute cameo that immediately yielded a major European league trophy.

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