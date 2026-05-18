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‘I have fulfilled my mission’ - Lewandowski bids farewell to Barcelona fans after four years

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:07 - 18 May 2026
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Lewandowski bids farewell to Barcelona fans
Robert Lewandowski confirmed on Saturday morning that his time at FC Barcelona has come to an end.
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The forward's contract was set to expire in June, and he will be a free agent, with his destination unknown.

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Since his high-profile transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski has been a key figure in Barcelona's attack. 

While his role was slightly reduced this past season, he continued to demonstrate his lethal goal-scoring instincts, recently helping the team to a 3-1 win over Real Betis.

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Lewandowski says goodbye to Barcelona

The Polish striker announced his departure in a video posted on his social media, stating he will not continue with the club next season. 

After a four-year tenure, Lewandowski will have the chance to say goodbye to the fans at Spotify Camp Nou in what promises to be an emotional farewell, concluding his Barça career with seven titles and a Pichichi trophy.

"After four years full of challenges, effort, and unforgettable moments, the time has come to move forward. I am leaving with the feeling that I have fulfilled my mission," Lewandowski wrote in his social media post

"These have been four intense seasons, in which we won three championships and returned Barça to the place it deserves. 

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Lewandowski, Barcelona star || imago
Lewandowski, Barcelona star || imago

“I will never forget the affection and support I received from the fans from day one. Catalonia will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone who was part of this wonderful chapter."

The Polish international also extended special thanks to club president Joan Laporta, who was instrumental in bringing him to Barcelona. 

"I especially want to thank Laporta for giving me the opportunity to experience one of the most important and incredible chapters of my career," he added. 

"This club has a bright future and I am proud to have contributed to its growth. Barça has returned to where it belongs. Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya."

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