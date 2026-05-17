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‘It was a mistake to go to Barcelona' – Griezmann issues Osimhen warning

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:18 - 17 May 2026
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Griezmann signs for Barcelona || Imago
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann's tale shows that the grass is not always greener on the other side
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Antoine Griezmann has issued a timely warning to Barcelona transfer target Victor Osimhen after reflecting on his own career choices during an emotional final farewell speech to the supporters.

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The 35-year-old forward made his final appearance at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano ahead of his upcoming lucrative summer move to MLS side Orlando City, using the emotional moment to apologise for his 2019 transfer to Catalonia.

Griezmann's emotional tribute to Atleti

Following a tense 1-0 win over Girona, where he assisted Ademola Lookman's goal, the club's legendary all-time top scorer asked fans for forgiveness.

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“I didn’t realize the affection I had here. I was very young. It was a mistake [to go to Barcelona], I reconsidered and we did everything to come back and enjoy it again,” Griezmann admitted.

He also credited his long-time manager for his growth, stating, “Don Diego Pablo Simeone. Thanks to you there is a lot of enthusiasm and I was world champion and I felt the best in the world.”

A cautionary tale for Osimhen

Griezmann’s deep personal regret serves as a stark reminder to Osimhen that the grass is not always greener, despite the massive allure of the Catalan giants.

With the Nigerian Super Eagles star already cutting a beloved cult figure at Galatasaray, just as the Frenchman did in Madrid, Griezmann's raw words could push him to stay in Turkey.

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The attacker concluded that local adoration carries far more weight than chasing silverware elsewhere, remarking, “I haven’t been able to bring a league or a Champions League, but this affection is better for me.”

This cautionary perspective could ultimately influence the prolific Nigerian striker to remain with his incredibly adoring Turkish fan base rather than risk his sterling footballing reputation in Spain.

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