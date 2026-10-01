Barcelona risk UEFA ban, title forfeiture as Real Madrid ask for Negriera sanctions

Real Madrid demand urgent UEFA sanctions against Barcelona over the Negriera scandal, leaving Barça at risk of a European ban and lost titles.

Barcelona could face UEFA sanctions if investigators determine that payments to former refereeing official José María Enríquez Negreira were intended to influence competition, after Real Madrid submitted a 50,000-page dossier to European football’s governing body.

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Real Madrid want the case handled with “the utmost urgency”, while Barcelona insist UEFA has not opened a new investigation and that the existing proceedings remain ongoing.

Real Madrid demand urgent UEFA action

A 2019 investigation found that Barcelona paid companies linked to Negreira, who was vice-president of Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees, with the total amount reportedly ranging between €7.3 million and €8.4 million between 2001 and 2018.

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Spain’s Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether the payments were intended to influence refereeing decisions in Barcelona’s favour. Negreira reportedly told tax authorities that the money was paid so that “no refereeing decisions were taken against them”.

Real Madrid have now taken their concerns to UEFA, submitting extensive documentation and evidence concerning the case.

“UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees,” the Madrid club said.

Real Madrid also called for the process to continue with “the utmost urgency”, arguing that the case concerns the integrity of competition and confidence in the refereeing system.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid want Barcelona stripped of titles won during the period under investigation. Barcelona won nine La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies between 2001 and 2018.

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UEFA regulations allow clubs to be excluded from its competitions if they are found guilty of attempting to distort sporting competition, although any punishment would depend on the findings of the relevant investigations.

Barcelona insist UEFA has not reopened case

Barcelona have rejected the suggestion that Real Madrid’s complaint has triggered a fresh UEFA investigation.

The Catalan club said proceedings began in 2023 and remain ongoing, meaning the case has not been reopened because it was never formally closed.

“UEFA has not opened any new proceedings against FC Barcelona,” the club stated. “The proceedings were initiated in 2023, with the appointment of two investigators who have since carried out the action they deemed appropriate.”

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Barcelona added that they have complied with UEFA’s requests and have not been contacted regarding the documentation submitted by Real Madrid.

“It is up to the investigators to determine what action, if any, they consider appropriate regarding this documentation,” the club said.

The club also stressed that the UEFA process remains dependent on the criminal proceedings in Spain, which are still ongoing.