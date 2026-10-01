Fury vs Joshua: Pop star Dua Lipa caught in crossfire

Turki Alalshikh reveals why Fury vs Joshua is taking place in Cardiff while claiming Dua Lipa refused to perform at the British heavyweight clash

Dua Lipa has unexpectedly been dragged into the build-up to Tyson Fury’s blockbuster showdown with Anthony Joshua after boxing chief Turki Alalshikh claimed the pop star refused to perform at the event.

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Alalshikh made the bizarre remark while explaining why Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was selected to host the long-awaited British heavyweight clash instead of London.

Alalshikh takes swipe at Dua Lipa

The two fighters faced each other for the first time since their fight was officially announced during Wednesday’s launch press conference, with attention also turning to the unusual circumstances behind the venue decision.

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Madison Square Garden and Wembley had previously been considered potential venues for the fight, but the Principality Stadium in Cardiff has now been confirmed as the location.

While explaining the decision, Alalshikh claimed London could not provide the conditions he wanted and unexpectedly brought Dua Lipa into the conversation.

“I will be honest today, I know that London wouldn't give me the stadium until 2am, and I know that Dua Lipa will not perform in the stadium, because she doesn't like boxing, and maybe she doesn't like me,” he said.

The claim has yet to receive a public response from Dua Lipa or her representatives, who have been approached for comment. Alalshikh also explained the financial considerations behind taking the fight to Wales, claiming that staging the contest in Britain could result in losses of around $70 million (£52.8m).

“Nobody questioned me about UK. I love the British people, I try to deliver everything for them. Put yourself in my shoes; there's a situation to lose $70million (£52.8m); the best is to have it in a good time zone,” he said.

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Cardiff gets Fury vs Joshua

Alalshikh said London would not meet the required schedule, while Wales offered an alternative that kept the fight in Britain.

“I have two reasons, and I know London won't deliver it; they won't give me the stadium until 2am... Wales delivered it; it's still the UK, the town of Ryan Giggs, let's do it.”

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has repeatedly pushed for the fight to take place in Britain and used the press conference to thank the local boxing community for helping make that happen.

“I'm excited,” Hearn said. “Turki, I know we've fallen out, but I promise you this'll be the greatest night you've ever had in boxing.”

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He added: “On a serious note, when we talked about this fight, you envisaged it for British boxing. This guy (Joshua) has changed boxing in this country. So has Tyson Fury. We are the envy of the boxing world.”

“We can't stage it anywhere else. Thank you to the British public for putting the pressure on. We couldn't do it, we failed.”