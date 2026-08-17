Naija Stars Abroad — Unstoppable Chukwueze destroys United as Osimhen & Adams paint Europe green
The brand-new 2026/27 European football season has officially kicked off with an absolute bloodbath of intense drama, multi-million euro statement performances, and devastating form from Nigeria's finest exports.
From pre-season friendly wars to high-pressure league openers, the Super Eagles and prospective national team stars completely dominated the global media space this weekend.
While some delivered historic masterclasses that have left opposing managers utterly humiliated, others suffered gut-wrenching, stoppage-time catastrophes that completely ruined their clubs' opening-day celebrations.
Here are the most explosive talking points from a wild weekend of Nigerian football action abroad:
Chukwueze Single-Handedly Dismantles Manchester United
The single most destructive performance of the weekend occurred in a high-profile friendly block where AC Milan utterly butchered Manchester United 4-2.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze operated at an untouchable, god-like level, tearing the English side's defense to absolute ribbons.
The electric forward was directly involved in three of Milan's goals, pocketing one clinical strike and delivering two majestic assists to inflict total pre-season misery on United's rebuilding squad.
Three more finishes to enjoy 😋 pic.twitter.com/NzVJIl63ds— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026
DON'T MISS THIS — ‘Do not sell him!’ — Manchester United fans in absolute disbelief after 9-goal thriller against Leeds
Stoppage-Time Penalty Tragedy For Ryan Alebiosu
While Chukwueze tasted ultimate victory, Ryan Alebiosu experienced a deeply human heartbreak during Blackburn Rovers’ highly anticipated season opener against Wolves.
The talented fullback put on an absolute masterclass, rightfully claiming the official Man of the Match award for his relentless work rate.
However, the entire dream display dissolved into a nightmare deep in stoppage time when he unfortunately conceded a costly penalty, which the opposition converted to cruelly deny Blackburn a historic victory.
DON'T MISS THIS — ‘His level is higher than this league!’ — Massive online frenzy as Akor Adams destroys Modena following shock Sevilla exit
Osimhen and Adams Launch Multi-Goal Salvage Operations
The transfer market's most wanted forwards proved exactly why elite clubs are willing to enter financial warfare for their signatures.
In Turkey, Victor Osimhen shook off lines of intense transfer distractions to score a dramatic second-half brace, rescuing Galatasaray from an opening-day defeat.
Meanwhile, Akor Adams completed a dream debut for Venezia FC, scoring two magnificent goals and bagging an assist to spearhead a thrilling 3-2 Coppa Italia comeback victory just weeks after his departure from Spain.
DON'T MISS THIS — ‘He’s not for sale!’ — Victor Osimhen triggers absolute madness with dramatic late brace to save champions from humiliation
Boniface Silences the Weight Critics at St James' Park
The intense online debates surrounding Victor Boniface's bulkier frame were emphatically silenced on English soil. Coming off the bench as a high-value substitute for Bayer Leverkusen against Newcastle United.
The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward displayed raw physical dominance to hammer home a brilliant 82nd-minute match winner.
Fans are already demanding that the technical bench build the entire attack around the Nigerian asset, provided he can permanently evade the terrifying injury curse that plagued his previous campaign.
The Secret Weapons Striking Fire Across Europe
Beyond the regular household names, a ruthless new wave of under-the-radar Nigerian attackers are aggressively demanding international recognition ahead of the next selection window.
Rafiu Durosinmi continued his blistering purple patch for KRC Genk by netting his second goal in two games to secure a vital home win, while Kelechi Iheanacho is experiencing a massive career revival at Bursaspor with two goals in two matches.
In Denmark, youngster Stanley Iheanacho proved his clutch credentials, coming off the bench to rescue a vital league draw for Midtjylland against Lyngby.
🎥⚽ Kelechi Iheanacho scores to put Bursaspor ahead against Iğdır tonight.— Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 15, 2026
Back-to-back goals now for the Nigerian forward. pic.twitter.com/UxMWFjarhz
Gift Orban also grabbed an assist in Turkey while Abraham Marcus, the 24-year-old, who put Al Nassr to the sword in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, is off the mark for the season in the Portuguese league.