Naija Stars Abroad — Unstoppable Chukwueze destroys United as Osimhen & Adams paint Europe green

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze completely dismantled Manchester United while Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Victor Boniface delivered lethal goals in a historic weekend for Nigerian stars abroad.

The brand-new 2026/27 European football season has officially kicked off with an absolute bloodbath of intense drama, multi-million euro statement performances, and devastating form from Nigeria's finest exports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From pre-season friendly wars to high-pressure league openers, the Super Eagles and prospective national team stars completely dominated the global media space this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some delivered historic masterclasses that have left opposing managers utterly humiliated, others suffered gut-wrenching, stoppage-time catastrophes that completely ruined their clubs' opening-day celebrations.

Here are the most explosive talking points from a wild weekend of Nigerian football action abroad:

Chukwueze Single-Handedly Dismantles Manchester United

The single most destructive performance of the weekend occurred in a high-profile friendly block where AC Milan utterly butchered Manchester United 4-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze operated at an untouchable, god-like level, tearing the English side's defense to absolute ribbons.

The electric forward was directly involved in three of Milan's goals, pocketing one clinical strike and delivering two majestic assists to inflict total pre-season misery on United's rebuilding squad.

Three more finishes to enjoy 😋 pic.twitter.com/NzVJIl63ds — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026

Stoppage-Time Penalty Tragedy For Ryan Alebiosu

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Chukwueze tasted ultimate victory, Ryan Alebiosu experienced a deeply human heartbreak during Blackburn Rovers’ highly anticipated season opener against Wolves.

The talented fullback put on an absolute masterclass, rightfully claiming the official Man of the Match award for his relentless work rate.

However, the entire dream display dissolved into a nightmare deep in stoppage time when he unfortunately conceded a costly penalty, which the opposition converted to cruelly deny Blackburn a historic victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen and Adams Launch Multi-Goal Salvage Operations

The transfer market's most wanted forwards proved exactly why elite clubs are willing to enter financial warfare for their signatures.

In Turkey, Victor Osimhen shook off lines of intense transfer distractions to score a dramatic second-half brace, rescuing Galatasaray from an opening-day defeat.

Meanwhile, Akor Adams completed a dream debut for Venezia FC, scoring two magnificent goals and bagging an assist to spearhead a thrilling 3-2 Coppa Italia comeback victory just weeks after his departure from Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boniface Silences the Weight Critics at St James' Park

The intense online debates surrounding Victor Boniface's bulkier frame were emphatically silenced on English soil. Coming off the bench as a high-value substitute for Bayer Leverkusen against Newcastle United.

Victor Boniface celebrates against Newcastle United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Super Eagles forward displayed raw physical dominance to hammer home a brilliant 82nd-minute match winner.

Fans are already demanding that the technical bench build the entire attack around the Nigerian asset, provided he can permanently evade the terrifying injury curse that plagued his previous campaign.

The Secret Weapons Striking Fire Across Europe

Beyond the regular household names, a ruthless new wave of under-the-radar Nigerian attackers are aggressively demanding international recognition ahead of the next selection window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rafiu Durosinmi continued his blistering purple patch for KRC Genk by netting his second goal in two games to secure a vital home win, while Kelechi Iheanacho is experiencing a massive career revival at Bursaspor with two goals in two matches.

In Denmark, youngster Stanley Iheanacho proved his clutch credentials, coming off the bench to rescue a vital league draw for Midtjylland against Lyngby.

🎥⚽ Kelechi Iheanacho scores to put Bursaspor ahead against Iğdır tonight.



Back-to-back goals now for the Nigerian forward. pic.twitter.com/UxMWFjarhz — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 15, 2026