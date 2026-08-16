'Just the beginning' - Maresca tells Man City fans after kicking off post-Pep era with Arsenal defeat

Enzo Maresca's first official game as Manchester City boss ended in defeat against Arsenal during the Community Shield

Enzo Maresca has urged Manchester City supporters to remain patient after his reign as Pep Guardiola’s successor began with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new City boss acknowledged his side’s shortcomings but insisted there is plenty of time to improve ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Maresca reflects on disappointing Arsenal defeat

City endured a nightmare start at Wembley, conceding after just 25 seconds before eventually suffering a heavy defeat. Maresca admitted his team had opportunities to respond after Arsenal’s opener but failed to take them before their opponents doubled the advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We conceded first, but I think the reaction was good before they scored the second goal. We had three or four chances to score…but we missed the chances, and then they scored the second, and it becomes more difficult,” Maresca said.

Despite the result, the Italian refused to read too much into the defeat, stressing that his new-look City side still have plenty of work ahead.

“It’s just the beginning; we have many things that we need to do better,” he added. Maresca said the team would analyse the performance before turning their attention towards their next fixture.

Grealish returns as City prepare for new season

Maresca also explained his decision to withdraw World Cup returnees Erling Haaland, Rayan O’Reilly, Elliot Anderson and Marc Guéhi after limited minutes. “The plan was always to change them after 45 minutes to an hour, maximum,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a welcome return for Jack Grealish, who made his first City appearance in more than a year after coming on with his side already 2-0 down.

“Jack came on when we were 2-0 down; the game was already complicated, but overall I think he was good and he still wants to work and get minutes,” Maresca said.

However, the manager remained coy about Grealish’s future while the transfer window remains open, saying, “At the moment the transfer window is open, and we will see what happens.”